Songs you need to have on your fall playlist!

Pumpkin-spiced lattes, the refreshing chill in the air, leaves crunching beneath our Doc Martens, Halloween on the horizon, the return to college, cosy evenings with Gilmore Girls, and the vibrant hues of orange and red—what’s not to love about autumn? With the changing season, embracing the autumn ‘it girl’ mindset is as simple as putting on a few cosy fall-inspired tunes. We’ve all likely been blasting Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’, ‘Folklore’, and ‘Evermore’ albums, but here are a few other songs you’ll want to consider adding to your autumn playlist as well.

1. ‘We Fell in Love in October’ by Girl in Red

This romantic, tender love song beautifully captures the feeling of falling in love during the cosy autumn season. It’s the perfect track for daydreaming about strolling and rolling through crunchy leaves with your crush or loved one.

2. ‘Season of the Witch’ by Lana Del Rey

This Halloween witch song enchants with its haunting melody, eerie chimes, and dark vocals, evoking moonlit forests, bubbling cauldrons, and midnight rituals. Its mystical vibe perfectly captures the spooky essence of Halloween.

3. ‘Rhiannon’ by Fleetwood Mac

You were probably expecting to see Fleetwood Mac’s iconic autumn anthem ‘Dreams’ on this list. But if you’re in the mood for another groovy Fleetwood Mac track to dance to, be sure to add ‘Rhiannon’ to your autumn playlist.

4. ‘Velvet Ring’ by Big Thief

In late 2023/early 2024, Big Thief’s ‘Vampire Empire’ went viral on TikTok, praised for its raw, soul-stirring lyrics and vocals. If you love belting out that powerful ballad, try ‘Velvet Ring’—a more mellow tune that captures autumn’s calm while still conveying the intensity of ‘Vampire Empire’.

5. ‘Scott Street’ by Phoebe Bridgers

Going through a painful break-up this autumn? This melancholy autumn song might be the perfect medicine for you. Tear-jerking from start to finish; ‘Scott Street’ thoroughly understands all the despairing, agonizing emotions you’re going through.

6. ‘About You’ by The 1975

In contrast to the previous track, ‘About You’ by The 1975 is a dreamy love song perfect for romantic autumn moments. It inspires visions of holding hands and running through fallen leaves, basking in the crisp air together. Its emotional depth and nostalgic feel make it an ideal backdrop for intimate fall days with your bae.

7. ‘Spinnin’ by Madison Beer

Changing weather, shifting leaf colors, new academic routines—autumn is full of transitions. Sometimes, we just want to pause and savor the moment. ‘Spinnin’ beautifully captures the desire to slow down amidst the season’s rapid transformations.

8. ‘Coffee’ by Beabadoobee

You’ve likely come across Powfu’s TikTok hit ‘deathbed’ from 2020, which samples Beabadoobee’s soothing track ‘Coffee’; the perfect song to enjoy while sipping your morning pumpkin spice latte.

9. ‘Amoeba’ by Clairo

‘Amoeba’ is arguably the grooviest track from Clairo’s sophomore album ‘Sling’. Fitting for autumn, the word ‘amoeba’ comes from the Greek ‘amoibe’, meaning change or alteration—much like the season itself, with its constant shifts.

10. ‘Duvet’ by Boa

Boa’s acclaimed ‘Duvet’, the theme song for the 1998 anime ‘Serial Experiments Lain’, reflects the main character’s struggle to understand the world and her escape into fantasy. Like autumn’s introspective vibe, the song captures the desire to retreat into our thoughts and create imaginary scenarios, resonating with the season’s mood of reflection and change.

11. ‘K.’ by Cigarettes After Sex

‘K.’ explores the longing for a loved one in a long-distance relationship. With autumn’s back-to-college season, many freshers moving away from home will relate to the song’s narrative, as distance becomes a new challenge between them and their loved ones.

12. ‘Dark Red’ by Steve Lacy

Dark red lipstick symbolizes a girl’s confidence and her choice to move on. Steve Lacy interprets this as a bad sign, pleading for her not to give up on their relationship. He questions if he might be at fault, reflecting the emotional push-and-pull that mirrors the life alterations of autumn and personifies its rich red hues.

Music has a unique way of helping us connect with the emotions that accompany autumn’s many changes. As life evolves during this time of year, these songs can offer comfort, inspiration, and a sense of nostalgia. Hopefully, they’ll also help you embrace your own story and feel like the main character in your autumn journey.