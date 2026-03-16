Social Events that Don’t Revolve Around Drink 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In many social circles, especially among students or young professionals, gatherings often seem to revolve around alcohol, from pub nights to house parties. I myself don’t drink for my own health issues but that has never once deterred me from going out with friends or to social outings surrounded by alcohol but it does make me question the amount of activities that people actively avoiding alcohol can take part in with friends and is it something to prioritise in friendship that you can socialise together without the involvement of alcohol.

While these occasions can be fun, there is a growing recognition of the value of friendships and social activities that don’t involve drinking. Engaging in alternative activities. Such as hiking, cycling, or group fitness classes; attending art exhibitions, theatre performances, or concerts; participating in book clubs or creative workshops; organising game nights or trivia competitions; or volunteering together for a local cause. Offers opportunities to connect with others over shared interests rather than shared drinks. These experiences often lead to deeper, more meaningful conversations, as the focus shifts from temporary intoxication to genuine engagement, mutual support, and shared achievements.

Cultivating friendships in environments that don’t rely on alcohol is crucial for mental and physical well-being, promoting healthier habits while making social spaces more inclusive for people who choose not to drink for personal, religious, or health reasons. Moreover, friendships built around common values and experiences, rather than a reliance on alcohol, tend to be more sustainable, resilient, and fulfilling, providing a solid foundation for long-term support, trust, and enjoyment.

In a society where socialising often defaults to drinking, intentionally creating and nurturing alcohol-free connections allows us to redefine what it means to bond with others, showing that memorable moments, laughter, and meaningful relationships don’t need a drink to accompany them.

But how many of them are there around to go out to do on a night out because let’s be real by the time you’re finished college or work for the week I doubt anyone wants to go on a hike in the evening or anything fitness related, or even sitting watching something where you can’t talk to one another. The act of going out on a night out is one of my favourite things to do even though I don’t drink, because I get to talk to my friends.

I have a few suggestions for alcohol-free activities that you can ACTUALLY talk to your friends during, pottery painting, Dublin host nights to go out and having been a few times I can say it’s great fun. Another is escape rooms Dublin, another great night I had with my mates. But overall I think the main message is that you don’t have to go out and only drink on a night out, if you have friends who don’t drink organise something that you can do to have fun and talk to each other (and if you wanna go out for a drink afterwards then everyone has gotten something out of the evening)