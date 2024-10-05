The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lana Del Rey surprised her fans last week with her surprise wedding. It came a month after she was seen for the first time with her new boyfriend. Fans on TikTok described the wedding as “the most Lana thing she could have done.”

The groom is Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana alligator tour guide. The couple met for the first time in 2019 when Lana participated in one of the wildlife tours run by Jeremy. They reconnected in early 2024 and began dating. The singer and her now husband tied the knot on September 26th during an intimate ceremony held at the bayou where Jeremy organises his tours. It is also the place where the couple first met. The venue was set up simply and elegantly, with white tents and a small boat decorated with greenery and flowers docked nearby. It was a small ceremony, with just close friends and family in attendance.

Shortly before the wedding, public records indicated that the couple obtained a marriage license in Louisiana, which led fans to speculate about their relationship status. The couple’s wedding photos were leaked online shortly after the ceremony, causing quite a stir on social media. Despite the excitement, Lana and Jeremy chose not to release an official statement regarding their wedding.

The most talked-about thing at every wedding, especially when there are celebrities involved, is the dress. During their special day, Lana wore a white gown with a ruffled neckline that had a vintage feel. She had a light blue ribbon in her hair as her “something blue,” while Jeremy, keeping it simple, was seen wearing a dark suit. The dress was designed by Macye Wysner, a Los Angeles-based bridal designer, who told Billboard that the gown was a custom version of her brand’s design “The River.”

Lana’s father, Rob Grant, walked her down the aisle, smiling proudly as he escorted his daughter toward the love of her life. The moment was touching, especially given how close Lana and her father have been over the years.

Adding to the personal touches of the day, Lana chose a petite bouquet of wildflowers, evoking an ethereal and slightly bohemian vibe that’s consistent with her style. As for the reception, guests reportedly dined on a menu inspired by local cuisine, adding another layer of Southern charm to the event.

In true Lana fashion, the wedding seemed to transcend traditional expectations and instead focused on genuine emotion, connection, and simplicity—making the day truly unforgettable for those who were lucky enough to witness it.

Del Ray’s lyrics from her song “Mariners Apartment Complex” are the perfect tribute to the newlyweds stating, “You lose your way, just take my hand; you’re lost at sea, then I’ll command your boat to me again.”