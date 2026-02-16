Send Help Movie Review (2026)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It takes a certain set of skills to transform an actress like Rachel McAdams into someone you would rather not invite to office karaoke night, but that is exactly what director Sam Raimi did in his latest horror comedy Send Help. This is doubly so when the actress is dressed in shades of grey and dressed down in such a way that would make Regina George kick her out of the Plastics.

The movie follows meek but knowledgeable corporate strategist Linda Liddle (McAdams) as she strives for a promotion from her overbearing boss Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien) but gets overlooked. Bradley invites Linda for a trip to Bangkok as a final chance for her to earn her promotion. Tragedy strikes as Linda and Brandon are the sole survivors of a plane crash near the Gulf of Thailand and must go about surviving on an island until help comes. On the island, the roles are reversed with Bradley forced to listen to Linda reluctantly who flexes her survival skills after applying to be on the TV show Survivor.

Rachel McAdams shines in this movie as she transforms from a shy office worker to a confident person dominating the island. Meanwhile, Dylan O’Brien transforms from a guy running his office like a fraternity to something decidedly more human and grounded. The dynamic between the two leads carried the movie and I loved it. There were also some hilariously morbid and dark scenes.

The movie shifts from a survival movie to a psychological horror halfway through the movie. It’s full of unexpected twists and surprises that will leave you hanging. Sam Raimi goes back to his horror roots of the Evil West for his first R-rated movie since 2000 with plenty of gory scenes and blood plus a few jump scares thrown in for good measure. I certainly had low expectations before going in but was pleasantly surprised. It could be a sleeper hit of 2026. The story takes some unexpected turns which I appreciated especially in the third act and upped the stakes. I felt the ending of the movie was a bit abrupt and it could have been less predictable. Some of the CGI could have been more realistic especially some animal scenes. This is a shame as Sam Raimi

Keep an eye out for Bruce Campbell, a longtime friend of director Sam Raimi who appears via photographic cameos in the movie. There’s also a mid-credits sequence but not the traditional post-credits scene type and it’s more to do with survival on an island rather than continuing the plot. This is a film that is better than expected and a run time that won’t make you beg for the exit. Overall, I give it an 8/10.