Play Review: The Crucible by Arthur Miller 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you been bewitched?

From February 9th to March 21st of this year, Arthur Miller’s The Crucible has taken the Gaiety Theatre by storm. Directed by Andrew Flynn, this adaptation of The Crucible expertly showcases the dramatic retelling of the infamous Salem witch trials, exploring the mass hysteria that unfolded as the trials progressed.

Arthur Miller wrote the play in 1953 as a metaphor for McCarthyism, highlighting the dangers of paranoia, fear, and intolerance in society. The Crucible is set in Salem in the 1600s, during a time when religion played a massive part in people’s daily lives.

An outward show of religious observance was essential, with the characters attending church multiple times a week. The people of Salem had to worship and be able to recite all of the ten commandments. Due to the harsh restrictions of religion at this time, they weren’t allowed to dance, sing, or in any way worship the devil or talk to spirits.

Within the world of the play, women have very little control over their lives, yet the main female character, Abigail Williams, wields what power she does have. Throughout The Crucible, it is evident that no one has any personal freedom and they all conform to the roles that they are given in the society they live in.

Due to the atmosphere created by the set design, lighting, and costumes, as a theatregoer, you were instantly transported back to the 17th century Massachusetts.

The set was designed to look as though the buildings were made of planks of wood, with minimal props furniture used to highlight the century in which the play was set. This was aided by the costumes, in which the actors wore period-style costumes, such as the female characters using bonnet-style headpieces and aprons on top of their floor-length skirts.

The lighting perfectly emulated the irrationality of the play by illuminating the stage in every way using backlighting, spotlights, and diffused lighting styles to create an uneasy atmosphere.

As a whole, the set design, lighting, and costumes significantly aided in transporting theatregoers into the Puritan world of 17th century Salem.

With regard to the portrayals of the characters, each portrayal was done admirably. If you have ever studied The Crucible, you will recognize that each character has their own quirks about them. From what I saw when I went to the play on the 14th of March, each actor perfectly portrayed the character in which they were cast.

Adam Rothenberg’s portrayal of John Proctor stood out to me the most, as he perfectly depicted Proctor’s uneasiness as a person and how in his own head he is as a character, due to guilt he is living with, along with the build up of the societal pressures that Proctor feels in conforming to the societal norms of the Puritan community he lives in and the resentment that follows this. One thing I will note, due to the depth of his voice, it was at times difficult to understand him and what he was saying.

I may be biased as I am a theatre nerd through and through, but nevertheless, in my opinion the Gaiety production of The Crucible by Arthur Miller was performance that was not to be missed. Through the convincing portrayals of the characters, the sinister atmosphere created by the lighting and the period clothing and set design, this production perfectly captured the hysteria surrounding the Salem Witch Trials. I guess there’s only one thing left to truly consider, would you survive the witch trials?