One Last Dance: Why You Can’t Miss DCU Prom 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest: college has given us a lot.

Deadlines. Questionable financial decisions. At 9 a.m’s we struggled to attend. Group projects that tested our patience, morals, and ability to carry an entire team on our backs. But through all of it, the one thing that made DCU feel like more than just lectures and library stress was the people, the nights, and the memories we made in between. And now? We’re down to one of the last big ones.

DCU Prom 2026 is nearly here, and this is not just another random night out you can say you’ll “maybe go to” and then regret missing when everyone else is posting photos looking unreal. This is the last dance.

So, what’s the plan?

On April 9th, students from societies across DCU are coming together for a proper end-of-year celebration at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry from 7.30 p.m. to 2a.m. Think ball, think nostalgia, think one final chance to all be in the same room before everyone disappears into assignments, exams, internships, grad jobs, J1s, and whatever other chaos the final semester has lined up for us.

There will be a reception, 2 course meal, photo walls, photographers, DJs, private bar, free keepsakes, montage, awards and so much more!

Who’s behind it?

What makes this even better is that prom is being brought to life by a huge collaboration between some of DCU’s best clubs and societies. It’s not just one group throwing an event, it’s a collective effort from the people who have literally made campus life what it is.

The clubs and socs involved are:

Her Campus, Yoga, Dance, Media Production Society, SVP, Cumann Gaelach, DJ Society, Style, Glee, Sappho Society, German Society, Karting, Slinky Society, Outdoor Adventure Society, Pool & Snooker, Drama, RAG, French Society and the Postgraduate Society.

Which, if anything, proves just how much this night means. So many of the groups that made our years in DCU more fun, more social, more chaotic, and way more memorable are part of giving everyone one final big event to look forward to.

It’s giving main character finale

There is just something about prom that feels different.

It’s not just a night out. It’s the kind of event that marks the end of something. It’s seeing all the people you met through random committee meetings, society events, lectures, nights in NuBar, coffees between classes, and random afters in Shanowen. It’s dressing up with your friends, taking 400 photos before leaving the house, and having that weird little moment where you realise, oh wow, this era of life is actually nearly over.

We know everyone is busy right now. Trust us, WE KNOW. Assignments are piling up, exams are lurking, and everyone’s acting like they live in the library. But that is exactly why this matters.

Because it’s one night.

One night to celebrate the people, the friendships, the clubs, societies, and memories that made college what it was. One night to have your last dance.

And realistically? The assignment will still be there tomorrow. This, however, will not.

Tickets are very limited, and with so many societies involved, they are not going to hang around forever.So no, this is not the time for “I’ll see” or “I might get one later.” Anyone can go so bring your work colleagues, prompose to the girl you met in coppers, ask your library crush to go with you or invite your hometown friends up. Tickets can be bought through this link: https://dcustudentlife.native.fm/event/prom-2026/281829 or you can DM Her Campus on instagram!

Go to prom. Look hot. Get pictures. Have a fancy meal. Dance. Be sentimental. Let it be a little cheesy. Let it be iconic.

Because when college is over and everyone’s moved on to the next chapter, you’re not going to remember one random Thursday spent stressing over Loop glitching.

You’ll remember the last dance.