Must-Haves looks for college students this fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.



This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

The must haves that every girl needs in their fall waredrope

Autumn to me is the season to show off your fashion sense and your style; layering, different fabrics and how you style your hair to save it from the rain. The second it hits September I’m waiting to see the autumn essentials us beautiful women decide to wear. To me, this is what I believe are the fall must haves for 2024 based on what I’ve seen on media and pieces I personally love to see. Let’s discuss further!

Number one. Linen trousers. I love seeing what I would normally assume is a summer staple being incorporated into the autumn months. Seeing them paired with Uggs and tote bags makes me so happy and they have such gorgeous looks. A cream linen pair with a grey sweater, or a blue stripe pair with a cream knit are such trendy looks. I’m obsessed and therefore declare it an autumn staple! My personal favourites are from Stradivarius. This leads me on to my next fall Favs, Ballet flats and Mary Janes. I sometimes want to put a bit more effort into an autumn outfit and don’t want to wear the shoes I always wear like runners or my doc martens. Therefore, ballet flats and Mary Janes are the perfect feminine comfortable black shoes. Wearing them with tights and knitted skirts or with mom jeans and a cardigan is a look I adore. You can get them everywhere but I personally bought both my Mary Janes and ballet flats from Asos. Be it running to and from lectures, or catching coffee with a friend, they are the perfect fall Accessory/

Some colours I love seeing in Autumn are reds and greys. Obviously these are infamous colours in the autumnal colour palette but I have to say I’m loving the new way I see these colours being styled. To me red is the colour for accessories this 2024 season. I love red shoes, cardigans, glasses and hair bows. However my favourite red accessories are red handbags. Such a cute pop of colour to add to a basic black top and denim jean look. My personal favourite red handbag I’ve seen is the wine red must-have bag from DesignbySi. I also love seeing different shades of greys in our autumn attire in regards to knits, whether it’s buttoned cardigans or off the shoulder sweaters. Any shade of Grey styled with a comfy black flare is a cozy look I can get on board with, and I suggest looking into H&M for fabulous knitwear. While on the topic of knitwear, we have to discuss the cropped wool trench coat. I love woollen jackets for three reasons: sophistication, chic, and elegance. I personally own a navy version, but I’ve seen gorgeous brown and grey versions which are to die for. It’s a great way to add autumn colours to your wardrobe. Investing in one of these jackets is a must have purchase in my opinion and suggest checking out the short double-breasted coat from Stradivarius.

What look would be complete without a good Longchamp or Polene Paris tote bag. However, you do not need an expensive bag as I am a firm believer that any bag from any shop can be stylish and cutesy. However, if you want to invest in a more costly bag, these two handbags are gorgeous and very very popular this autumn. I personally love the camel/beige colour of the Polene Paris Cyme tote bag as I feel like it goes with every potential outfit. I am also in love with the colourful Longchamp Le Pliage bags. I own the navy version and I bought it in 2022, however in the last month I’ve seen maroon, olive green and even pink Longchamp bags all over campus so I might need to purchase another… What I love about both of these bags is that you can actually use them for college/work, because they have the room for your water bottles, laptops, and of course lip-gloss, making it the essential must have for this year.

I hope you enjoy and agree with what I believe are the autumn staples for 2024. Building a capsule wardrobe in order to be chic yet sustainable is what we need ladies. You can wear these pieces over and over again and style them in so many different ways.