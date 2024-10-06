Modern Dating Etiquette: Is it really about the Money or the Meaning?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is there really anything more awkward than the moment when the bill arrives at the end of a date? It’s like that annoying friend, a third wheel that nobody invited. An annoying dilemma that just sits there, waiting for someone to make the first move. I mean confusing right?

From our texts to our morals this era does feel very much modernised but why is paying the check still an issue lingering around that seems to be still stuck in the past?

But just as you’re waiting, wondering who’ll make the first move. Something else happens too, something subtle. The waiter, without hesitation, places the bill directly in front of him. Every single time!

In a world where we like to think we’ve evolved past traditional gender roles, why does the waiter still assume the man is in charge?

The Old School Rule-Men Pay

For centuries, the man paying was the unspoken rule. Even now, as we wrestle with equality, societal expectations still nudge us back into that traditional dance. The moment the bill hits the table, the waiter looks at him. It’s as if the conversation suddenly shifts, not between the two of us on this date but only between him and the waiter. The waiter doesn’t even glance over to me.

Does the man take control because he’s trying to be chivalrous? or is it because the waiter’s eyes on him reinforce the idea that he should be the one paying?

It’s moments like these that remind us how deeply rooted customs are. Even if we’re splitting the bill, or I’m perfectly happy to pay, there’s always a constant undercurrent like the waiter’s quiet action piercing through, pushing the responsibility back onto him. It’s subtle, but undeniable.

And let’s face it, there’s a difference between a guy grabbing the check because he’s trying to be thoughtful, versus doing it just because “he’s the man”. There is this whole attitude I got this dinner tonight just because that’s what men ought to do? It feels outdated and driven by the previous societal expectations. What really matters is intention. A change in attitude, behavior can make all the difference. Like a quiet, meaningful gesture of “let me get this” versus the more ego-driven “I got this” can make all the difference.

Honestly, because we don’t need someone to handle it for us. We just appreciate it when someone actually wants to do so, without making it feel like some gendered obligation. It only appears as chivalry when it’s thoughtful, not when it’s some curated performance.

Splitting the Bill: Equality or Buzzkill?

Splitting the bill is seen by some people as a symbol of modern equality. Others, a total mood killer. After all, is there anything sexy about calculating percentages on your phone over cocktails? certainly not. I suppose if we’re both equals in life though, shouldn’t we be equals when the check arrives too?

Is going Dutch a feminist act, or just bad first date etiquette?

Here’s the thing: sometimes, it’s not about the money at all, but about the rhythm of the date. How it flows. If I’m vibing with a guy, I’ll happily let him grab the check this time, and I’ll get it next time.

To me, it’s less about fairness in that exact moment, and more about how we navigate our time together moving forward. If he has paid for dinner the last time then I’ll just pick up the bill for our next one, or cover our weekend road trip. It’s a natural give and take, without keeping score.

It’s not about splitting the cost to be “equal” but about finding the balance. I don’t mind letting him pay if it feels right, because I know I’ll contribute next—whether it’s the next date or covering our Uber ride home.

The Feminist Dilemma: Empowerment vs. Expectation

Here’s the kicker: a lot of women want to pay their share. Equality means we’re not waiting for someone to take care of us anymore. But what about the women who still enjoy a little chivalry. Can you be a feminist and still let him pick up the check?

Maybe it’s about reframing what that gesture means. It’s not about him paying because he’s a man and I’m a woman. It’s about the experience we’re sharing together. If I like him, I’ll let him pay this time—not because I need him to, but because it feels good to be treated. Same way the next time, I can treat him. It becomes less about money and more about moments.

There’s a sweet spot where you can be independent, powerful, and still let someone do something nice for you without it feeling like you’re betraying your values.

At the end of the day, maybe it’s not about who pays. It’s about what we’re paying for—respect, connection, equality, or just a good time. Does the person picking up the check define our future, or is it just another outdated expectation we need to let go of? In the end, it’s not about who handles the bill, but how we handle each other.

So, next time the waiter drops off that bill, don’t sweat it too much. Whether you’re the one picking up the check, splitting it, or leaving it to your date, what really matters is that both of you leave the table feeling seen, respected, and ready for round two hehe.