Looking for the Definition of Productive: Here’s Alison DiLaurentis’ timeline from the day she went missing

Everyone has the same twenty-four hours in a day but, Alison DiLaurentis. Well, let’s just say she REALLY puts them to use.

The 1st of September, the day of her disappearance, was one of the most convoluted plot lines in television history. The gal crammed more secrets, schemes, and drama in less than twenty-four hours than most people manage in their entire life. Make sure you’re sitting comfortably, because this story does NOT take a coffee break. Let’s figure out what really happened that night.

P.S spoilers ahead

The day began in Hilton Head, where Alison was with Ian (the crowd boos loudly). Melissa, determined and furious, was banging on the door, claiming she knew Alison was in there. While Ian and Melissa fought, Alison located Ian’s N.A.T videos. She then made a copy, and after quietly slipped away.

Next, she meets Duncan (the random pilot) who flies her from Hilton Head to Philadelphia. There, Alison made a pit stop at the hospital to visit Jenna. Let’s just say, it was not a “I’m sorry for permanently blinding you, get well soon” moment. Instead, Alison threatens Jenna with the newly acquired videos of her and Toby and tells her never to return to Rosewood.

Once she finished bullying Jenna, Ali decides she needs a safe place for her evidence, so naturally the 15-year-old buys a whole storage unit for the flash drive?

After her business in Philadelphia was wrapped up, Alison returned to Rosewood. She claimed she came from Georgia, met up with all the Liars, and then headed home. At home, she put on THE iconic yellow top, hid the storage unit key in a snow globe and gifted it to Emily.

Now, the iconic sleepover started, where Alison (after manipulating the girls a little first ofc!) slipped some drugs into their drinks to ensure that they don’t interfere with her world tour. Once the girls were asleep, Alison left the barn and met Toby, who generously lent her his sweater. Soon after, she hopped into Ezra’s car. Unfortunately, he was less than thrilled after discovering her age and promptly broke up with her.

However, Alison’s day was far from over. She then rendezvoused with Ian at the kissing rock, where they made a randomly ambiguous video, kissed, flirted but also blackmailed each other? Just to keep that consistent confusing theme going, I guess.

She then leaves and goes to Spencers house, who is already up waiting for her. An argument erupts and Spencer, wielding a shovel, chased Alison into the garden. Tension rises before Spencers drugs fall out of her pocket, overwhelmed by anger and embarrassment. She then goes back to the barn.

Just when you thought it could not get more chaotic, Jenna and Garrett emerged from Alison’s house. Garrett pretends to kill Alison with a hockey stick. It’s lowkey foreshadowing what will happen next. They leave, Jenna thinks Ali is dead, but Alison’s day of intense networking continues with a brief blackmail session with Byron (Arias dad) about Meredith. They have a fight but ultimately get nowhere.

She then walks home but before she gets to the front door, Cece attacks her by throwing a rock at Alison’s head (thinking Ali was Bethany) and Ali falls unconscious. Her mother Jessica, who has been watching from the window, assumes she is dead and buries her daughter alive in the garden to protect Cece. It’s getting MESSYYYYYYY.

Enter Ms. Grunwald, who sensed something amiss, and rescued Alison by pulling her out of the soil. She tries to take Ali to the hospital, but she jumps out of the car to escape. Why? I’m still unsure.

Finally, Mona spotted Alison on the road (keep in mind- at this point Mona thought she just killed Alison, but she actually killed Bethany Young, so she must have been really confused seeing her wander the streets). Anyways, Mona whisked Ali away to the Lost Woods Resort, helping her vanish from Rosewood entirely.

Honestly, if you ever think you don’t have enough time, just pause and think about Alison DiLaurentis. In a single day she somehow flew across states, threatened and blackmailed everyone in sight, got buried alive, ran from shovels and hockey sticks, romanced, schemed, and vanished like it was a hobby.

Productivity goals? Time management skills? Yeah, I don’t know about you but I’m taking notes.