Life Is Better When You’re Obsessed with Tate McRae  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some people are known for their hobbies.

Some people are known for their personality traits.

I am known for being aggressively obsessed with Tate McRae.

And to be honest, I think everyone should be…

Because I genuinely believe that if more people knew about her, the world would be a better place. Or at the very least, your Spotify Wrapped would improve dramatically.

So here is everything you need to know before you inevitably become obsessed:

First of all: Gal has been grinding before she even started writing music. Before Tate was privileging us with songs like ‘‘Sports Car’’, “You Broke Me First” and “That Way, she was an elite competitive dancer, and not just “dance class after school” good. We’re talking: Training at a top dance company, becoming a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance at only 13 and being recognised internationally for her choreography and performance ability.

Which honestly explains a lot because when you watch her perform now, it doesn’t feel like a typical concert. You watch someone who understands how to perform emotion, not just sing it. Her stage performance is insane; she can bend in ways you’d think aren’t biologically possible. Don’t try it at home!

She literally started by posting songs on YouTube

Like many Gen Z icons, she didn’t come from some huge industry machine. She started posting original songs online in a series called “Create With Tate.” One of those songs? You broke me first.

Yes. That song that has over a billion streams started as a girl sitting in her bedroom writing about heartbreak. Which is honestly very comforting for anyone who feels like they don’t have the facilities to achieve their dreams.

Her lyrics are painfully relatable

Tate has mastered writing songs that feel like they came directly from your Notes app at 2 am. There’s a reason so many of her songs feel like internal monologues. Because she writes like someone our age who is still figuring things out instead of pretending she has life perfectly together. Anything you’re going through, she probably has written about.

What I love most about Tate McRae is that she represents something very real about our generation. She’s confident but still unsure. Successful but still growing. Self-aware but still emotional. She captures that feeling of trying to become your best self while still occasionally texting people you absolutely should not be texting.

Final reason you should be obsessed:

Her music makes everything feel slightly more cinematic. Walking to class feels like a music video. Healing feels aesthetic. Even bad decisions feel like character development.

And honestly? We all deserve that.

Because life is stressful. College is chaotic. And if we’re all just trying to figure things out anyway, we might as well have a Tate McRae soundtrack while we do it. So, this is my official recommendation:

Give her one proper listen. Not just the TikTok clip. Not just the chorus. Watch a video of a performance

And if you don’t become at least a little bit obsessed…I will honestly be shocked. Your loss though, she’s our generation’s growing icon!