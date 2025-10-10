Jellycat Overconsumption 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jellycats are the latest obsession of every TikTok and Pinterest feed, leading into the new seasons and with it the new collections.

Before we dive into the latest craze of our FYP, we need to understand where this all started. Jellycat was founded in London in 1999 by brothers Thomas and William Gatacre. The name “Jellycat” reportedly came from a child of the founders combining “jelly” + “cat,” which can be seen to reflect the brand’s playful, whimsical aesthetic. From early on, Jellycat aimed for softness, high-quality materials, quirky designs, and a character-driven lineup. Before they expanded internationally, with a U.S. arm.

Now, as an owner of three Jellycat plushies myself, I would have to agree that I have fallen victim to their enticing marketing. With their unique take on toys and their characterisation of inanimate objects. It’s clear why their plush toys are tapping into nostalgia, comfort, and affection. The softness, charm and whimsy make them more than just toys. They’re comfort objects with the idea not being just for kids; many adults buy Jellycats for decor, gifts and collection. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, etc., exploded with people sharing their plush hauls and unboxings. Styling them in home decor. I’m sure everyone has seen at least one TikTok of ‘Burr baskets’, ‘Boo baskets’, etc., all having something to do with a Jellycat as an accessory in every single one.

However, is it so bad if we want to invest in cute, unique toys for our homes, friends, loved ones and even ourselves? Well, obviously, we all deserve a little treat and reward sometimes, but the problem arises with the desire to buy the latest model rather than the good intention or want to buy them for a special occasion or reason. It’s not just our fault, however, that the use of hashtags, viral moments and limited-edition models reinforces FOMO (fear of missing out). The collectable mindset of when Jellycat “retires”, or has limited seasonal releases, is what makes certain plushies more desirable.

Why is this, and buying every cute plush you see, a problem? Well, it all comes back to the word “overconsumption”. The excessive and unnecessary buying of these toys without any real reason other than it being a trend. When things like this happen and trends blow up, it’s just as common to see that the bigger they get, the bigger the crash. They are soon forgotten and go into landfill.

Overconsumption is harmful because it places unsustainable pressure on the planet’s ecosystems, economies, and social structures. This causes environmental degradation, resource depletion, inequality, and long-term risks to human and planetary well-being.

Now you might be wondering how you should go about buying the odd plushie friend without worrying about the consequences of overconsumption? Buy Jellycats sustainably. Sustainable Jellycat collecting means resisting hype-driven overbuying and instead approaching the toys with intention, valuing quality over quantity, supporting ethical and local retailers, embracing pre-loved options, and focusing on long-term joy rather than short-term trends.