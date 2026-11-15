This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Alyona Golovanyova

As a book-lover and cinema enthusiast, sitting in the cinema for yet another remake of a book adaptation,

something dawned on me. It turns out you do not need an original or new story to pack out a movie theatre on a nice Friday night – just a good remake of a popular story. I was sitting near the middle row for the premiere of a brand-new remake of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility.



Around me, people, myself included, were practically vibrating with anticipation to see one of the most famous book adaptations. However, when the opening credits rolled, a thought struck me: probably most of the people here already knew how the story ended.



We knew who would end up married, who would play the most vital role, and who would end up as a villain. Despite the fact that the acting was outstanding, along with the cinematography and costumes, we were watching a story that had already been told in books, TV series and classic films decades ago.



The case is not only about Sense and Sensibility. Hollywood has been focusing on producing remakes and even

adaptations from books, rather than creating new stories with plots across different movie genres. In 2025 and 2026, there have already been a number of remakes, sequels or prequels: Scream 7, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, The Running Man, Masters of the Universe and many more.



What could be the reasons for this shift in Hollywood’s ideas?

Making a movie today is not just about artistic decisions and creativity – it is also a financial bet for the movie

industry. Making a big movie costs a fortune before a single person buys a ticket, which is why movie executives and funders have to think carefully and scrutinise every decision about the movie choice and its production to avoid losing these fortunes.



This is the main reason for Hollywood transitioning towards popular, well-known blockbusters. These movies already have a fanbase, and people love these characters. Producing a sequel or prequel to the same stories, featuring universally beloved characters, gives a movie a significantly higher chance of becoming a box-office success.



The “Friday Movie Night” Effect

There is another piece to this mystery, and if you think about it closely, it is us. Getting up, driving to a cinema, buying tickets and snacks takes a lot of time and effort. With the increasing popularity of online streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max and others, people are more inclined to stay at home and stream movies or TV series. Going out to the cinema might be expensive, and people have become pickier about whether to go out and buy cinema tickets. Consequently, returning to everyone’s beloved movies through remakes, prequels or sequels attracts more people to the cinema, which increases profits for movie companies.



Is Originality Dead?

If we look at the latest premieres, the answer is not quite.

Original storytelling is not dead – it has just changed. Bold and groundbreaking ideas are still thriving in independent film studios and boutique production companies, where writers have the room to take creative risks. These changes can even be seen in remakes, where screenwriters can alter and modify details or even the entire plot of the story.

Every now and then, audiences can get tired of seeing the exact same plot formula. Or, for instance, when it comes to book adaptations, audiences may not agree with turning them into movies and may prefer to leave them to the power of imagination. In this case, ticket sales will stop, and Hollywood will be forced to hand over the power to visionary creators with fresh ideas.



Until then, next time you sit in a crowded theatre for a reboot, look around. Does this storytelling feel right to you, or would you like to see something new?