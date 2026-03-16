Is the femininisation of earth leading to normalized destruction?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The more we hear about climate change and the environment, it tends to lead me to think of how we let it get to this far a point of destruction, but one of my most recent ideas is a question of whether the feminisation of the earth is leading to the normalised destruction of our planet?

When I investigated it, I realised my idea might not be so crazy as some scholars argue that the language used to describe nature can influence how people psychologically relate to it, and that there is a long tradition of feminising the Earth.

What I mean by this is that ideas like Gaia or the cultural concept of Mother Earth may indirectly shape attitudes that make environmental exploitation feel more acceptable. Within Ecofeminism, thinkers suggest that when nature is framed as feminine (nurturing, fertile, endlessly giving), it can mirror historical social patterns where women were expected to provide care and resources while having less power or autonomy, and this symbolic parallel may normalise treating the natural world as something to control, extract from, or dominate.

This idea becomes clearer to me when looking at how women themselves have historically been described and treated in many societies: language surrounding women often emphasised qualities such as passivity, purity, fertility, emotionality, and service to others, framing them as naturally suited to nurturing roles while simultaneously excluding them from positions of authority or decision-making. Such descriptions were frequently paired with metaphors that cast women as territory, property, or resources, phrases like “conquering,” “possessing,” or “taming” appearing both in discussions of land and in gendered social narratives.

Ecofeminist scholars such as Carolyn Merchant and Vandana Shiva argue that these linguistic patterns reflect deeper cultural assumptions: if both women and nature are imagined as passive providers whose purpose is to sustain others, then systems of domination (whether patriarchal control over women or industrial exploitation of the environment) can appear natural or inevitable.

Historically, women’s labour in caregiving, agriculture, and domestic work was often undervalued or rendered invisible, even though societies depended on it, and ecofeminist thinkers see a similar dynamic in the way ecosystems quietly sustain human life while being treated as inexhaustible resources.

In this sense, the language of femininity applied to nature does not simply romanticize the Earth as nurturing or life-giving; it may also reproduce a cultural script in which what is feminized is expected to give continuously without recognition, protection, or limits, making exploitation seem culturally normalised rather than ethically troubling.

Even today, many political and economic leaders continue to use language that reflects the same patterns of domination over nature, often without it being widely questioned. In speeches about development, industry, or resource extraction, nature is frequently described using terms such as “harnessing,” “conquering,” “unlocking,” or “exploiting” natural resources (phrases that frame the Earth as something passive to be controlled for human benefit).

So, to me, it further seems that because these metaphors are so deeply embedded in political and economic discourse, societies have become accustomed to hearing them and rarely pause to question the assumptions they carry. The normalisation of such language can make large-scale environmental exploitation (such as aggressive mining, deforestation, or fossil fuel extraction) seem like ordinary progress rather than acts of domination over the natural world.

In conclusion, from what I’ve learned and realised, the long tradition of feminising the Earth can contribute to the normalisation of environmental destruction because the language and metaphors used to describe nature often mirror historical attitudes toward women. When the planet is portrayed as a nurturing, fertile, and endlessly giving mother, it can reinforce the expectation that nature exists primarily to provide for human needs.

By framing both women and nature as passive providers rather than autonomous entities with limits, this language can subtly legitimise systems of control, extraction, and exploitation. As a result, environmental degradation may become culturally normalised because the Earth is imagined as something that will continually nurture and sustain humanity, much like the historically constructed role of women, rather than as a complex system that requires respect, reciprocity, and protection.