Ireland’s first-ever Fashion Week: Top Five Highlights of the Week

The week of the sixth to the tenth of October was about celebrating incredible Irish designers. It focused on 55 designers throughout the week, including well-known designers such as Paul Costelloe, Aoife McNamara, and Rachel Maguire, as well as emerging new designers from Ireland’s renowned design institutions, giving young designers a brilliant opportunity to showcase their work.

The week started strong with an opening dinner on the fifth of October in Ireland’s oldest working weaving mill, Avoca Mill. They indulged in a five-course meal made with fresh Irish ingredients and experienced a live weaving demonstration at the loom to reflect Avoca’s commitment to Irish craft. With Vogue USA, The Wall Street Journal, Elle, and other international fashion media in attendance, it is safe to say that it was the perfect opening to the week.

Bold Golf started the first runway show for Ireland’s Fashion Week on Monday, the sixth, at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery. The show included an outstanding performance from Irish rapper, Khaki Kid, before they showcased their brand new line of golfwear through streetwear. Their models wore incredible pieces from their current collection, including collared jackets, retro jerseys, and Italian leather bags suitable for all genders. While the tickets were in high demand, many tuned into the livestream to catch the first glimpse of their new collection.

Headlining the Modern Heritage show in Connemara on Tuesday was none other than Ireland’s first BCorp-certified fashion house, Aoife McNamara. Her luxury brand focuses on creating modern heritage pieces deeply rooted in Irish tradition and the scenic setting looking over Owenmore River at the show perfectly reflected her love for nature and sustainability. McNamara showcased her brand new collection, ‘What The World Wears’, where every piece was designed and made in a thatched cottage studio in Limerick. Her show included a live poetry performance from Sean Watmore accompanied with a beautiful original piano piece by Niall Breslin. This collection merged feminine pieces with an environmental purpose, exhibiting that it is possible and necessary to stay sustainable while producing haute couture.

Rashhiiid’s debut runway show opened on the third day of Ireland’s fashion week. Rashhiiid’s designs have already been seen around the world on renowned celebrities such as SZA, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Meg Stallion and more. Most known for her signature hats and boots, Rashhiid broke her show up in three stages; struggle, rebirth, and strength. Tiktok influencer Lauren Whelan included this show on her Instagram with the caption, ‘the most insane show’. The worldwide designer ended her show with a powerful tribute to activists such as Nikita Hand, Malala, and Rosa Parks, making her first show an unforgettable one.

Sasha Donnellan presented her Spring/Summer 2026 collection at Windmill Lane. The showcase included ‘Lupus et Agnes’, as well as ‘It was mine first’. She debuted clothing items inspired by overlooked histories and the resilience found in Mayo and Connemara’s cultural heritage. Beautiful pieces that are offered bespoke, shown at the runway included a stunning claddagh aran knit jumper seen on ‘ The Derry Girls’ actor Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, which retails for 350 euros, and a lupus woollen mini cape retailing for 450 euros. A pop-up shop featured at the show to offer attendees immediate access to select runway pieces and ready-to-wear items.

Last but certainly not least, internationally renowned Paul Costelloe presented the closing show for Ireland’s Fashion Week in the Rotunda of Dublin’s City Hall. His work focuses on Irish heritage and equestrian sophistication. The show was invite-only, but it was available to watch on livestream. He showcased his new Spring/Summer 2026 collection to a select audience, portraying a new collection of menswear and womenswear. IFW founder McDonnell said that Costelloe’s part in Ireland’s fashion week was a ‘defining moment for Irish fashion’ and it signals just how powerful Ireland’s future in fashion is.