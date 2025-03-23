The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, Ireland has produced several legendary musicians. U2, Phil Lynott, and Sinead O’Connor are just a few of the gifted individuals who have come from Ireland. Musicians from Ireland have maintained a strong reputation within the industry while also keeping Irish traditional music alive. A land that was once defined by folk and trad has now established a name in the rap, hip hop, and indie scene. Now in 2025, Ireland continues to see emerging talent across a variety of genres. This year has seen the emergence of new Irish musicians and the internationalisation of some of our talents. Here is a list of emerging Irish musicians and some that have already gone global.

Callum Agnew

Callum Agnew, a singer from Duleek, released a brand-new single called ‘Never’ on March 8th. Agnew first gained popularity during lockdown when he reached number 1 on the iTunes charts. The rising artist is gaining popularity, with 501 monthly listeners on Spotify. He has established himself within the Irish soul and R&B scenes, his music offers a blend of catchy pop melodies with soul and R&B.

Grooveline

Grooveline are a group of students from Co. Leitrim. The band uniquely intertwines rap and funk, incorporating a wide variety of genres and influences. Last October, the band played a fantastic show in Vicar Street, supporting Kneecap. They enthralled the crowd with dancing, sax and a good time. They have created a fresh, new, and exciting sound, with remnants of traditional Irish music while also keeping the Irish language alive in their single “Deis Dall.”

Huartan

Huartan are a collective of Belfast-based musicians who have been reviving ancient words and melodies. The dynamic ensemble is assembled by three traditional musicians. The band’s mission is to reintroduce contemporary audiences to the oral singing tradition and the Irish language. Their number one song on Spotify “Bean Udai Thall” has electronic undertones mixed with traditional Irish music.

Biird

Biird is an all-female traditional Irish group. The group consists of eleven skilled musicians and dancers who are actively changing the narrative around the image of women in trad music. These women advocate for traditional music, and they aim to stray from the expectations of women performing traditional Irish music and have created their own unique styles and personalities. Their music is only available on YouTube, they currently only have the music video for their song “The Rollover” posted to their channel. Although you can catch them on their first tour in May of this year.

Kneecap

Over the past year and a half, Kneecap has gained popularity and received recognition for their role in reviving the Irish language and sparking interest in the language for young Irish people. Their music is being appreciated in many parts of the world, where their mother tongue is not being spoken natively. Kneecap has gone global at the back of their film; the band has become synonymous with Irish republicanism and anti-authoritarianism.

Fontaines D.C.

The indie/alternative rock group Fontaines D.C. has gained international recognition for their distinctive sound and stage presence. Still basking in the success of their most recent album ROMANCE, the band has become well known on an international level. This is their fourth studio album, featuring lead single “Starburster” along with “Favourite”, and “Heres the thing”. The album received two nominations at the 2025 Grammys for ‘Best Rock Album’ and ‘Best Alternative Music Performance’.

Ireland is renowned for the talent that it produces, we are only three months into 2025, and the new music and musicians emerging are undoubtedly upholding the standard.