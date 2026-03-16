This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every March, International Women’s Day and the wider observance of Women’s History Month encourage people around the world to celebrate the achievements of women while also drawing attention to the struggles that many still face. While the month often highlights inspiring leaders, activists, and historical figures, it also serves as an important reminder that millions of girls and women globally continue to experience inequality, discrimination, and violence. From limited access to education and healthcare to forced marriage, poverty, and gender-based violence, the reality for many girls is still far from equal. International Women’s Month, therefore, acts as both a celebration and a call to action, urging societies to reflect on how much progress has been made and how much work remains.

For many organisations, the month provides an opportunity to highlight global issues affecting girls’ rights. Groups such as UN Women and Malala Fund use this time to raise awareness about the millions of girls who are still denied access to education, safety, and economic opportunity. In many parts of the world, girls face barriers that prevent them from reaching their potential, whether due to cultural expectations, conflict, or poverty. By bringing these stories to the global stage, International Women’s Month reminds us that gender equality is not simply a local issue but a global one that requires collective effort.

However, awareness alone is not enough. One of the most important purposes of International Women’s Month is to inspire action, both locally and globally. Supporting women in our own communities can begin with simple but meaningful actions: listening to women’s experiences, advocating for equality in workplaces and schools, and supporting female-led initiatives or businesses. Encouraging mentorship, uplifting women’s voices, and challenging everyday sexism are small steps that contribute to a broader cultural shift toward equality.

At the same time, individuals can support women and girls internationally through advocacy and education. Donating to or volunteering with organisations that focus on girls’ education, women’s healthcare, and gender equality can help provide resources and opportunities to those who need them most. Raising awareness through conversations, community events, or social media can also play a role in keeping these issues visible and encouraging others to become involved.

Importantly, International Women’s Month also encourages reflection on privilege and solidarity. Women’s experiences differ greatly depending on geography, culture, and economic circumstances. Recognising these differences can help foster empathy and motivate people to advocate for those whose voices may not always be heard. Solidarity between women across borders and communities is an essential part of advancing gender equality on a global scale.

Ultimately, International Women’s Month is about more than celebration. It is a reminder that while progress has been made, millions of girls around the world still face barriers that limit their safety, education, and opportunities. By turning awareness into action—whether through supporting local women, advocating for global initiatives, or simply amplifying important conversations—individuals can contribute to a future where equality is not just an aspiration but a reality for women everywhere.