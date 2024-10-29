Inside Jenna Ortega’s Beauty Bag

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jenna Ortega has had a packed schedule lately, from the release of the recent spooky sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in the US to attending its premieres in the UK and the US to filming ‘Wednesday’ season 2 in Ireland. However, she still manages to keep her makeup bag organised, as can be seen in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Hair

The first thing you will find inside Jenna’s beauty bag is an essential mini hairbrush – a Mason Pearson hairbrush, to be exact. Jenna says that she has had this brush for over ten years (who doesn’t love a sustainable queen?). Another hair product Jenna uses is the R+Co Jenny Cho Collection- Velvet Touch Texture Balm; she started using it after getting a wolf cut to style it better but she still keeps it on her person even though her wolf cut has since grown out.

Makeup

It’s no secret that Jenna loves a bit of eyeliner, which is one of the prominent features of her many red-carpet looks. She says that she might even just wear some smudged eyeliner by itself if she wants a more low-maintenance, “lived-in” look. Jenna says she doesn’t like covering her freckles; she used to in her younger years but stopped. She also likes to curl her lashes if she hasn’t much other makeup on, which I like to do too. Jenna keeps a Dior lipstick in her bag in the shade 200 Forever Nude Touch, which is worn down to almost a nub. Another product Jenna keeps in her bag is the Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream Skin Protectant. When the interview took place, over ten months ago, Jenna still had half of the tube left and it was over two years old at that point! Jenna calls it a; “much thicker, denser Vaseline”.

Extras

Jenna, like many people, keeps a journal. She tries to practice mindfulness, using journaling to jot down thoughts as they occur. She used to struggle with insomnia so she would find topics she had an interest in and would research them and write about them in her journal in the middle of the night. She also writes down her dreams, which she recommends. Jenna also keeps Saffron Extract capsules in her bag to help with anxiety. Of course, who doesn’t need headphones? Jenna has a pair of Sony WH1000 XM4 Headphones. They’re comfortable and the sound quality is amazing. According to Jenna, she doesn’t “know what [I would] do without music and [I don’t] think I would be able to function without it”, something which I can wholeheartedly relate to. I can hardly go a day without popping in my earphones at least once. Music helps me get through boring tasks like tidying up or doing dishes. Why wash dishes in silence when you can have a mini-concert?

The contents of Jenna Ortega’s beauty bag are nothing extraordinary and are quite relatable to young women of similar age. It shows that even though there are influencers and celebrities on social media who appear to overconsume, it’s refreshing to see celebrities like Jenna who have a more realistic and sustainable approach and use up all of their products, keeping them for years before tossing them out for new ones! I’ll definitely be taking her recommendations on board.