I’m a celeb is back on Irish screens 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“ Get me out of here” a phrase in my regular vocabulary during assignment season of November in college but now my go to saying will thankfully be heard from my tv while I try to escape from the stresses of the week. When ITV released its 2025 teaser trailer this early November, I myself like so many other people, immediately reignited the yearly excitement that has become as seasonal as mince pies and Christmas adverts.

After two decades on air, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has become a icon of British reality television. But why is it still so popular and how has it kept us coming back for more every year? Part of the fascination lies in the show’s remarkable consistency. I’m a Celebrity has changed settings, from the Australian jungle to the Welsh castle during pandemic years, but the core remains: famous faces stripped of luxury, tested by gruesome trials, and judged by a public hungry for both laughter and empathy. And this year’s teaser capitalises on that legacy. Rather than reinvent the concept, it leans into nostalgia. The mere sound of jungle drums or Ant and Dec’s playful banter in promotional clips is enough to trigger collective memory. In an age of fragmented streaming content, that sense of shared ritual is powerful. Viewers know that come mid-November, they will gather nightly to watch familiar chaos unfold.

Another reason anticipation remains high is curiosity. ITV’s marketing team has intentionally withheld the 2025 celebrity line-up, sparking the usual online guessing game. Rumours circulate, musicians from the 1980s, reality stars, athletes, feeding fan discussion and tabloid speculation. The teaser’s restraint is strategic: by revealing nothing of the cast, it allows audiences to project excitement and form early expectations. Each year, this mystery becomes part of the pre-show ritual, and social media buzz fills the gap between the teaser’s release and the official announcement

Furthermore, the new season promises subtle but significant changes. Reports suggest a refreshed logo, updated visual effects, and minor tweaks to the format, potentially inspired by newer reality hits like Love Island. These evolutions signal that I’m a Celebrity is self-aware: it knows its formula risks becoming stale, yet it refuses to abandon its identity. The teaser’s slick production and balance of humour and menace hint that ITV aims to preserve the show’s heart while polishing its surface for a modern audience.

What ultimately makes viewers look forward to this “icon” each year is not just the celebrities or the trials, it’s the sense of community the show generates. Few programmes still manage to unite families and friend groups around the same screen at the same time. When the teaser drops, it marks the unofficial start of a national conversation: who will scream first? Who will emerge heroic? Who will crumble under pressure? The familiar format allows for collective participation, both in living rooms and online, where clips and memes circulate instantly. In this sense, I’m a Celebrity functions less as a competition and more as a social event, a shared joke the country tells itself every winter.

In the end, the excitement surrounding I’m a Celebrity 2025 reflects television’s enduring ability to mix tradition and renewal. By crafting a teaser that is both familiar and slightly refreshed, ITV has reignited public enthusiasm for a format that refuses to fade. The jungle may be the same, but each new batch of celebrities—and each new November—makes the ritual feel alive again. For many viewers, that return to the familiar chaos is precisely what keeps them tuning in year after year, and I for one cannot wait.