Howth: The Perfect Dublin Day Trip

As a girl born and raised in Howth, I know all the ins and outs of the peninsula. It’s the farthest east point of Dublin, a dot on the map. It’s a small fishing village known for its stunning cliffs, fresh seafood, and buzzy atmosphere. It’s cut off from the hustle and bustle of Dublin, and yet only a 20 minute DART ride from Dublin city centre. I wouldn’t advise anyone to drive out, as car parks get filled up early and traffic can be a nightmare. The DART runs straight into the village, and there are two bus routes you can take: the H3 and the 6. They both begin on Abbey Street Lower and end in Howth. The H3 takes you through the village and up to the Summit, while the 6 goes around the back of the hill, over the summit, and down to the village.

I would recommend taking the 6 to Howth, as it takes you around the scenic side of the hill, with views of the entire Dublin Bay and across to the south side. When the weather is good, you can see all the way down to Wicklow. If you’re planning a walk, jump off the 6 at the Summit and head for the cliffs. Howth Cliff is full of easy-to-walk paths and leads you straight to the village. When you come off the cliff on the right side of the village, you will see the tiny Balscadden Beach. This is the locals’ swimming beach. It’s a stony beach tucked into the side of the hill. Howth also has a long stretch of pier that is a lovely walk leading out to a lighthouse. From there, you get great views of Ireland’s Eye.

For food and drinks, there are lots of great cafés and restaurants. There is an Insomnia and a Starbucks, but I always recommend going for local businesses. Off Grid Café on St. Lawrence’s Rd serves great coffee and açai bowls. It’s a dog friendly café, which means you can often find a furry friend looking for a cuddle. The Top House is a pub opposite Howth Parish, and it serves the best chicken wings in Howth. 30 Church Street is a restaurant that’s tucked away from the main street, with incredible views of the harbour. It serves great pizza, and for dessert, you can get a full chocolate block. 10/10. The Bloody Stream, which is located directly underneath the DART station, is popular with young people and tourists alike. It serves great drinks and food. Crabby Jo’s is a restaurant on the West Pier where you can get takeaway fish and chips, and they provide barrel tables to stand at and eat.

I wouldn’t be a good local if I didn’t warn you about the seagulls. It’s great to eat your food sitting on the walls outside, but the seagulls are fearless and will attack you to get your food off you.

For activities, the cliff walk is generally the most popular, and it’s free. There are also guided tours of the walks with Shane’s Howth Adventures. If you want to hit the sea, there is a stunning boat tour that takes you out to Ireland’s Eye. It sets off from the West Pier and costs €25. For a relaxing, sandy beach, Burrow Beach is in Sutton. You can walk to it on Claremont Road or get off the DART in Sutton and walk up. It gets packed during the summer, so definitely do not drive if you plan to go there. It’s lovely for a walk and swim, but I would suggest going at quieter times in the year to avoid rowdy summer crowds.

You could easily spend a full day in Howth, just wandering around and admiring the sights. If you’re spending a weekend in Dublin, I would definitely recommend getting out of the city and calling up to Howth for the afternoon to get some good food and Insta worthy pics.