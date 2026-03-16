How to Spend St. Patrick’s Day This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Each year, in the lead-up to March 17th, there is pressure caused by the uncertainty of what to do on our national holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day is, for my friends and me, possibly the most complicated holiday of the year. Unlike other celebratory days such as birthdays, Halloween, Stephen’s Day, etc. St. Patrick’s Day always seems to be “up in the air”, and I often find myself resorting to last-minute plans.

It is rare that friend groups have plans a week in advance, and even less common that everyone is around to go out. The tie between family and friends on this day is also a factor in the uncertainty. It sometimes feels like the American tourists care more about it than we do.

However, St. Patrick’s Day is a significant one for all of us to celebrate our culture and remember our history. Whether that be with family or friends, having dinner, going to the pub or listening to Irish music, it is important to take a day and celebrate our Irish pride.

This year, you will find my friends and me in the club. Starting the day off with a friend dinner, followed by bedazzling t-shirts, and finally going out to enjoy whatever awful Paddy’s Day playlist the club has whipped up.

Alternatively, you could head to your local for a few pints. Ideally, somewhere with live music and as few tourists as possible. Steer clear of Temple Bar!

If neither of these options sounds appealing to you, my final and favourite suggestion is that you go day drinking in town. You don’t have to drink if it’s not your thing but definitely head down to Drury Street or the canals with a group of friends. This will not disappoint! The streets will be full of carefree people. This is where you’ll find the most community feel in Dublin, unless you locate a small trad pub.

If you want to make a day of it, you could always go to the Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade first. Starting at 12 pm, the parade will go from Parnell Square across O’Connell Bridge to the Cuffe Street and Kevin Street junction. My only advice for town goes this year is to check the weather and have a backup plan. The last thing you need this Paddy’s Day is to look and feel like a drowned rat. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!