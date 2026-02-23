How to Not Be Financially Clueless in Your 20s   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest. Most of us left school knowing how to analyse poetry but not how to file taxes. Now, money feels intimidating. Especially in Ireland today, where rent is high, grocery prices feel offensive, and half of us are working part-time while trying to pass our exams. But avoiding it doesn’t make it go away. If anything, it makes it scarier. So, here’s the stuff we need to know.

1. PRSI, USC and PAYE (Yes, You Should Know What They Are)

When you start working, your payslip won’t match your contract. Welcome to deductions.

• PAYE (Pay As You Earn) is income tax automatically taken from your wages.

• PRSI (Pay Related Social Insurance) contributes towards things like the State Pension and social welfare benefits.

• USC (Universal Social Charge) is another tax based on income bands.

• Emergency tax is what happens when you start a new job, and you’re not properly registered with Revenue yet, so they tax you at a higher rate (you can claim this one back).

You don’t need to memorise tax brackets. But you do need to:

• Set up your account on the Revenue Commissioners website (Revenue.ie). • Make sure your job is registered correctly.

• If you’re working more than one job, make sure your tax credits are split correctly between them on Revenue…I learned this the hard way :(

• Claim any tax credits you’re entitled to.

A lot of students overpay tax in part-time jobs because they don’t register properly. That refund you might be owed? That’s your money.

2. Your Credit Score Matters (Even If You Think It Doesn’t)

In Ireland, your borrowing history is tracked by the Central Credit Register. This affects car loans, getting a mortgage, large personal loans, etc. Missing repayments, even small ones, can stay on your record for years.

No, you don’t need to panic. But:

• Don’t ignore loan letters.

• Don’t take out “quick cash” loans unless necessary.

• Always understand what you’re signing.

• Budget accordingly

3. You Need an Emergency Fund (Even If It’s Tiny)

An emergency fund is not “money for a weekend away.” It’s:

• Unexpected car repairs

• Laptop breaking during exam season

• Medical expenses

• Family emergencies

• Losing a job

Start small. €10 a week. €20 if you can. It’s not just about the amount; it’s about building the habit. Financial independence isn’t about being rich. It’s about not panicking when life happens.

4. Pensions (I Know, Stay with Me)

If your job offers a pension scheme, pay attention. Ireland’s state pension alone is not designed to fully support the lifestyle most of us imagine having at 70. Many employers offer pension contributions where they match what you put in.

That’s free money.

Yes, retirement feels like a lifetime away. But the earlier you start, the less you have to put in later because of compound growth.

This is the most powerful thing you can do for your future self.

5. Renting in Ireland Is Rough…Protect Yourself

The rental market is chaotic. But know your rights. The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) exists for a reason. Your landlord must:

• Register the tenancy

• Provide proper notice before eviction

• Follow rent increase rules

If something feels off, check RTB.ie. Don’t just assume you have no control.

6. Stop Saying “I’ll Deal with It Later”

This is the biggest one. Stop saying pensions are “for proper adults.” We are proper adults now (#scary, I know). Financial anxiety often comes from not knowing. And not knowing is fixable. You don’t need to become a finance bro. You just need to understand enough to protect yourself.

In Ireland right now, it feels like everything is expensive and the future is uncertain. Housing feels impossible. Salaries feel small. Stability feels delayed.

But knowledge is power. Stay informed, gals, everything you need to know is right at your fingertips.