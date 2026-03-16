How to Make Your Makeup Last All Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing worse than leaving the house with a flawless face, only to catch a glimpse of yourself a few hours later and realise your makeup has completely vanished. Between long lectures, packed calendars and the unpredictable Irish weather, maintaining a fresh-faced look from morning to night can seem like a losing battle. But with the right preparation, techniques and products, long-lasting makeup is entirely within reach.

Here are my go-to tips for keeping your makeup locked in from your 9 a.m. seminar until your late-night plans in Coppers.

Hydrated Skin Is the Foundation of Long-Lasting Makeup

The secret to long-lasting makeup actually starts before you apply any makeup at all. Proper skincare prep makes a huge difference in how products sit on your skin throughout the day.

Hydrated skin helps prevent makeup from separating, clinging to dry patches or looking cakey. Before applying makeup, I always make sure my skin is well moisturised with the Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream, which is perfect for my fellow combination skin girls. When your skin barrier is happy and hydrated, your makeup has something smooth to grip onto.

Think of skincare as the base layer that determines whether your makeup lasts two hours or twelve.

Use a Gripping Primer

A good primer acts like glue between your skincare and your makeup. One of my favourites is the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. It has a slightly sticky texture that helps foundation and concealer cling to the skin and stay put all day.

Instead of rubbing primer into the skin, try gently pressing it in with your fingers and letting it sit for about 30 seconds before applying foundation. This gives it time to become tacky and really grip your base products.

Layer Your Powders Strategically

Powder is one of the most underrated products when it comes to long-lasting makeup. I like to use three different types of powder for different purposes:

Pressed powder to set: A light dusting of powder helps set liquid and cream products without making the skin look flat.

Loose powder for baking: Baking with a loose powder helps lock your base products into place and prevents creasing, particularly around your under eyes and T-zone. The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder is my go-to because it smooths and blurs the skin while keeping everything set for hours.

Brightening powder for under eyes: This helps set concealer while keeping the under-eye area looking fresh and awake.

Using different powders for different areas keeps the skin looking balanced and dewy rather than overly matte.

Double Up on Setting Spray

If you want your makeup to truly last all day, setting spray is essential. I like to layer two types of sprays because they each serve a different purpose.

First, I use an aerosol setting spray like the L’Oréal Infallible Setting Spray. The mist helps evenly lock makeup into place.

Then I follow with a more traditional setting spray like the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. This adds extra hold and helps everything look more skin-like.

Using both together creates a super long-lasting finish while keeping the makeup looking fresh instead of heavy.

Long-lasting makeup isn’t about piling on more product; it’s about layering the right products in the right order. Hydrated skin, a gripping primer, strategic powder placement and a combination of setting sprays can make a huge difference in how your makeup wears throughout the day.

With the right routine, your makeup can easily last from early morning lectures to late-night plans without needing constant touch-ups.