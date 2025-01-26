The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

The start of the second semester of college can be daunting. It is still cold and dark early, and now there are classes and assignments and so much more on top of that. This can lead to people’s mental health suffering and getting the winter blues.

What are the Winter Blues?

Before we start on tips that can help get rid of the winter blues in college, here is a quick recap of what the winter blues even are. In the winter, many people experience seasonal depression and feel less like themselves and less motivated. Their mental health suffers because of the dark and cold season. But it is possible to overcome the winter blues with these small steps!

Doing Things, you Enjoy!

With college back in full tow, it can be easy to be sucked back into the things you have to do, but it’s also so important to do things you enjoy! Whether that is getting coffee with a friend, reading a book, watching a movie, going out, or anything else. It is so important to balance life and college so that you don’t get burnt out.

Getting Your Beauty Sleep!

It’s easier said than done to get enough sleep but getting a good amount of sleep can do miracles for your body and mind. It will allow you to feel more energised and be in a better mood. Your body and mind can get a break from thinking about college and life, which can and will rejuvenate you. It’s easy to scroll on social media at night for hours but sleeping benefits your mental and physical health so much more. Even if you sleep thirty minutes more than you usually do, your body and mind will profit so much from it.

The Importance of Exercise and Nutrition

Mental health coincides so much with your physical health! Exercise can be one of the last things on your mind when struggling with college and life in general, but even just the smallest form of exercise can be very helpful. It does not have to be a three-hour gym session, but even a 20-minute walk can improve your mental health while also benefiting your physical health.

Getting outside and breathing fresh air can be so beneficial. When it is cold and raining, it is more difficult to get yourself outside, but even a few minutes is good for your health. When the sun is shining, get outside and soak it in! Being in nature and breathing fresh air benefits your mental and physical health and is so important for you.

Good food impacts your physical health and mental health. So, eat well! Eating for a good mind and body includes the foods you enjoy but also food that is good for your health, especially fruits and vegetables.

These tips do not have to be extreme when implemented; even just the smallest addition of these things can help eliminate the winter blues. And don’t forget, summer is just around the corner!!