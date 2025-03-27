How the Revival of Irish is Bringing People Together

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many years, the Irish language was often seen as something confined to school classrooms or Gaeltacht. However, in recent times, there has been a growing movement to bring Irish into everyday life! This revival is not just about preserving a language, it’s about strengthening relationships, deepening personal connections, and creating a greater sense of belonging. When people use even a few words of Irish in their daily interactions, it can make conversations feel more personal and meaningful.

Language is more than just simple communication; it carries emotion, identity, and history. When people speak Irish, even in simple phrases, it often creates a sense of emotion that English does not always capture. There is something special about being greeted with “Dia duit” rather than a simple “Hello,” or saying “Go raibh maith agat” instead of “Thanks.” These small moments add abit of warmth to interactions and make conversations feel more personal. For many, using Irish is a way to express affection.

Speaking Irish is also a powerful way to connect with cultural heritage. For centuries, the Irish language was suppressed, and its decline was linked to colonial history. Today, using Irish—even in small ways—is a way of reclaiming that identity and strengthening ties to our past. When people choose to speak Irish, they are making a statement about the importance of their culture and their place within it. This sense of identity extends beyond individuals. Many Irish speakers feel a strong connection to each other, even if they are strangers. When someone unexpectedly responds in Irish, it often sparks an instant bond. It is a reminder that the language, though once in decline, is alive and well and that those who use it are part of a shared effort to keep it alive.

A major force in the revival of Irish has been the rise of Irish-language media, our algorithms are full of it. From music to social media, these platforms are making Irish more accessible and appealing, especially to younger generations. Kneecap is a Belfast-based rap group that blends Irish with hip-hop. Their music challenges traditional perceptions of the language, making it feel fresh, rebellious, and relevant. By rapping in Irish, Kneecap proved that Irish can exist in contemporary culture rather than just textbooks.

Beyond music, social media has played a huge role in normalising Irish. TikTok and Instagram influencers, such as The Gaeilge Gal (@thegaeilgegal), create engaging and wholesome content in Irish, making it fun and approachable. Whether it’s Get ready with me, language lessons, or everyday conversations in Irish, these influencers are showing that the language is something to be enjoyed rather than feared.

This increased representation in the media helps remove the classic stigma that Irish is a “dead language” or too difficult to learn. Instead, it proves that Irish can be part of everyday life in ways that are entertaining, accessible, and deeply connected to modern culture.

Beyond personal relationships, the revival of Irish is also helping to build stronger communities. Across the country, Irish language groups, conversation circles, and cultural events are bringing people together. Spaces like pop-up Gaeltachts, language cafés, and online communities offer opportunities for people to use Irish in an encouraging and friendly

environment. When people see and hear Irish around them, they feel a stronger connection to the community and the culture.

The revival of Irish is not just about learning vocabulary and grammar—it is about relationships, community, and identity. Every time someone speaks Irish, they are contributing to something bigger than themselves. They are keeping a centuries-old tradition alive, strengthening personal bonds, and bringing people together through a shared cultural experience. Thanks to modern influences like Kneecap’s music and social media influencers, Irish is more alive than ever. No matter how fluent someone is, every word of Irish spoken is a step toward making the language a living, breathing part of daily life, in no way do you have to have perfect Irish to join in on this revival.