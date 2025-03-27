How Kneecap Made Gaeilge Cool Again 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, the Irish language was something you had to suffer through in school. A tedious collection of verb tables, Peig Sayers, and half-hearted oral exams. But in recent years, something has shifted. Suddenly, Gaeilge is everywhere and not in a dusty, academic way. It is in the lyrics of rebellious rap tracks, the dialogue of a BAFTA-nominated film, and even in the voices of teenagers who, for the first time in decades, actually want to speak it. This cultural shift has been dubbed the Kneecap Effect and at the heart of it is a Belfast-based hip-hop group turning the language into something unapologetically modern, political, and most importantly, cool.

The Kneecap Effect

If you told a sixth-year student ten years ago that Irish hip-hop would be a defining force in modern youth culture, they probably would have laughed. Yet, a recent survey found that 68 percent of students now report a love and appreciation for the language, with Kneecap often credited as a major factor. Their music, an unfiltered mix of Irish, English, and Belfast slang, does not just use Gaeilge as a token nod to heritage. It places it front and centre in the rawest, most unfiltered way possible.

The band’s approach is simple but effective. They refuse to present Irish as something sacred or untouchable. Instead, they let it be messy, chaotic, and deeply intertwined with the realities of working-class life in Northern Ireland. They have openly admitted to creating “degenerate” personas to break the stereotype that Gaeilge speakers are just polite, middle-class purists. Their music tackles everything from drugs and partying to political unrest and in doing so, they have made Gaeilge something it has not been in a long time. Relevant.

A Language for Everyone (Even Those Who Hate It)

Despite their political edge, Kneecap has paradoxically managed to bridge some cultural divides. The Irish language has long been a point of contention in Northern Ireland, often seen as something exclusive to the nationalist community.

But Kneecap’s music, blasted through Belfast pubs and TikTok clips, has managed to find fans across both sides of the divide. Their gigs draw audiences from all backgrounds, proving that the Irish language can exist beyond politics.

Even outside of Ireland, their influence is spreading. Duolingo reported that Irish was its fastest-growing language in 2021 and a noticeable rise in learners between 2022 and 2023 suggests that the Kneecap Effect is not just local, it is global. In a Belfast Irish class in 2019, half the students reportedly said they signed up because of the band. Fans from England, South Africa, and the US have also credited them with inspiring a newfound interest in Gaeilge.

Taking Irish Out of the Classroom and Into Real Life

One of the biggest criticisms of Irish language education is how outdated and impractical it feels. A survey found that 81 percent of students believed traditional teaching methods were failing them. Kneecap’s popularity proves that young people do want to engage with the language, they just do not want to learn it through dry grammar exercises. Instead of presenting Irish as a museum piece, Kneecap shows how it can be loud, rebellious, and deeply tied to youth culture.

Their influence extends beyond music too. Their semi-autobiographical film Kneecap premiered at Sundance and gained international recognition, marking another major moment for Irish-language media. Móglaí Bap, one of the band members, highlighted how their film’s success at the BAFTAs signals a shift. Irish is not just a niche cultural relic anymore, it is a thriving, evolving force in the entertainment industry.

The Future of Gaeilge

For years, the narrative around the Irish language was one of decline, with constant debates about how to save it. Kneecap has flipped that conversation on its head. Instead of pleading for the language’s survival, they have made it something people actively want to be part of. They have proven that Gaeilge does not have to be formal, academic, or even respectable. It can be wild, messy, and fun.

The numbers do not lie. More young people than ever are engaging with the language, not because they have to, but because they want to. Whether you agree with their politics or not, there is no denying that Kneecap has done something remarkable. They have made Ireland cool again.