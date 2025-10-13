Hinge: A Love Story or Horror Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the world now so interconnected and intertwined with modern technology and social media. It comes with a new and profound window of opportunity for people everywhere to connect and talk to each other from all over the world at any time. This new connection to the whole world in a little black box we keep in our pocket completely changes the landscape for human connection and communication as we know it.

So many views, opinions, experiences and all the complexities and variety of human thoughts and concerns at the tap of a button is extraordinary but, it can also be seen as damaging for our own wellbeing and thought and opinion development. Things like ‘cancel culture’ and the new invasion of our privacy by what we share online can make the internet so overwhelming.

With the new generation of young people growing up online with most people in my generation having a phone or some form of access to the internet by 12 or 13. It’s safe to say this has completely changed the way our generation interacts with each other and the world as opposed to our older generations. Especially with the Covid-19 pandemic and online world coming together to do school, work and becoming a breeding ground for social interaction and community. It’s hard to ignore the way this has forever changed the world and our interconnection with human life, society and community with the technological world.

Because of this, it’s no secret that dating apps have taken over how young people meet. Gone are the days of locking eyes across a crowded room — now it’s all about swipes, prompts, and perfectly timed likes. Among the many apps out there, Hinge has made a name for itself by promising something different: real connections. Its tagline, “designed to be deleted,” suggests it’s not just another app for quick flings, but one for finding something meaningful. But does it actually work, or is it just another digital disappointment?

I myself have a friend who has had the dream love story on hinge. She met her now boyfriend of 5 months on Hinge after only 3 days of downloading the app. She downloaded the app by the suggestion of her friend who met his girlfriend of 2 years on the app. They have a lovely relationship and everyone in the company of them together can see how happy they make each other and the phrase “match made in heaven” instantly comes to mind. They are currently planning their couples halloween costume as Jim and Pam from the office. As happy as I am for her, I can’t help wondering if the fear of putting myself out there is worth it for the fear of some horror stories I have heard.

From what I’ve seen, Hinge really tries to set itself apart by focusing on personality. Instead of just tossing up a bunch of photos, you answer prompts like “My simple pleasures are…” or “Let’s make sure to…”. It’s a fun way to show a bit more of who you are and start real conversations — not just another “hey” or fire emoji.

But let’s be honest, no app totally nails it. Hinge gets plenty of complaints too. I’ve heard lots of my friends say it’s full of ghosters or that the algorithm hides matches unless you pay a premium. Even though it’s supposed to help people make deeper connections, online dating can still feel a little fake or forced. You can spend forever making the perfect profile only to get ghosted after a few messages.

Still, for young people trying to figure out modern dating, Hinge isn’t a bad middle ground. It’s not as hookup-heavy as Tinder, but it’s also not as serious as Match.com. If you go in with an open mind (and a bit of patience), you might actually meet someone who vibes with you. Just remember — it still takes effort, honesty, and a bit of luck. No app’s gonna hand you your soulmate.

At the end of the day, Hinge is what you make of it. It’s not perfect, but it offers a more genuine way to connect in a world where dating can feel increasingly fake. Maybe it’s not exactly “designed to be deleted”, but it might just be a step closer to finding something real.