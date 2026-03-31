Her Campus Committee Public Relations Officer – What to Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) is a vital role in the running of any society. As PRO, it is your job to not only create content to represent us as a society but also to stay on top of dms, organise member content, communicate with other committees and even other branches of Her Campus around the world.

This role is well-suited to anyone creative, interested in content creation and looking to gain a bit of insight and experience into managing professional social media accounts. If you don’t have experience with managing social media accounts, DO NOT WORRY, it’s a very learn on the job kind of role. Organisation is also a super important skill to have as a PRO. You are going to be busy! Make sure you have time to stay on top of things.

Being DCU’s only international society provides you with incredible opportunities to collaborate with colleges all over the world through collaborative content creation, however this also means you have weekly targets to meet in order to maintain out societies status. Making a post schedule can be really helpful. Don’t stress, your committee will help you out!

This role is truly rewarding, and I would highly recommend it to anyone who is even considering it. You are given a huge amount of creative freedom and the ability to produce content on a large-scale platform. It allows you to explore your creative side and learn what style of content you enjoy making. It has been the highlight of my time at college, and so worth it when you get to see your hard work in front of you.