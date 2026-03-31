Her Campus Committee Brand Design Officer – What to Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you like to make things pretty, curate an image and have full power over the aesthetic appeal of social media accounts, Brand Design Officer (BDO) is for you! In this role, you get to create all graphics for Her Campus DCU. Get canva-ing girls! I would recommend this role to anyone creative with an eye for design. If you spend hours on Pinterest, like to make collages or just enjoy a cohesive Instagram page, you should definitely go for this role.

Graphics are a necessary step for each event. As BDO, it will be your responsibility to make sure graphics are created and up on socials in good time to firstly inform society members on the details of each event and secondly entice them into coming. With this role, you have complete creative freedom to decide whether you would like to give each event its own personality and vibe or stick with one cohesive look. The rebrand is in your hands! What do you think Her Campus should look like?

In this role, you’ll get the opportunity to work closely with your Public Relations Officer (PRO) to coordinate content in order to promote events as best as possible. You’ll also obviously work closely with our Events Team to ensure you’ve provided the right information to members regarding event details.

My favourite part of this role has been the ability to create a look for Her Campus. Playing around with graphics until they look how I want, although sometimes a tedious process, is one which I am so grateful to have gained experience in. Choose your vibe! What do you want Her Campus to represent through Instagram? Pull inspiration from other graphics and Pinterest. Make her pretty!! This is a really fun and creative role and one which you can do with no or lots of experience, it’s all about art, design and imagination. You will be provided the opportunity and platform to make that design in your head come to life!