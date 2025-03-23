The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lauren Whelan sparked controversy across Ireland last week after posting a TikTok to her social media page stating that our generation has become ‘boring’ as we are not going out as much as the young people of Ireland once did. Of course this raised the question, why have young people stopped going out? Is it to do with the rising prices throughout the country, perhaps it’s to do with the long term impacts of Covid-19 or maybe we, as a generation, have just started moving past clubbing culture altogether.

There is no doubt that clubbing is going out of style as young people are beginning to take their health and lifestyle choices more seriously. Internet trends have had serious impacts on the decline of clubbing including challenges such as 75 Hard and Dry January. According to an article from the Irish Examiner, ‘only 83 nightclubs remain open in Ireland, marking an 83% decline within this century and nightclubs now account for only 0.6% of the country’s 14,085 active liquor licences.’ Although these numbers are low, they are not necessarily surprising.

The cost of clubbing has become difficult to keep up with, especially for college students. Clubs charging extortionate amounts for entry, drinks, cloak room and then the added expenses of travel on top is hard to maintain. It is easy to spend up to 100 euro on a night out in Dublin now days and ultimately it just doesn’t seem worth it to college students working for minimum wage. Clubbing is not only expensive for us young people but costs are also rising for the industry as insurance costs and licensing costs keep increasing. So not only is the attendance in clubbing declining but so is the opening of clubs.

Covid-19 has had a lasting impact on Ireland’s nightlife, drastically altering how people socialise and enjoy entertainment. With the closure of pubs, clubs, and live venues during lockdowns, many establishments struggled to survive, leading to permanent closures and reduced capacity limits even after restrictions lifted. While some venues have managed to adapt with outdoor seating and increased hygiene protocols, the vibrancy of the once-bustling nightlife scene has yet to fully recover. Social distancing, mask-wearing, and altered hours have shifted how people engage with nightlife, resulting in fewer large gatherings and a rise in private or smaller events.

For these reasons it leads me to believe that the young people of Ireland have been forced to stop going out. If Covid-19 never existed and if social media wasn’t as influential as it is, many young people would just be doing what they want rather than being forced into doing something they think is healthy. It is important to keep up with physical and mental health however, it is equally important to keep up with a social life, meaning you can opt to spend your weekend in the night club or book club.