Halloween Costumes We Want to See This Year

Halloween Costumes I Want to See This Year

October always goes by faster than we expect. One moment, the leaves start turning orange, we are sipping our first pumpkin spice latte, and the next, it’s already Halloween. Before panic sets in and we find ourselves rifling through our closets for a last-minute outfit, it’s time to start thinking about some costume ideas that aren’t just a pair of cat ears.

While it can be tempting to aim for a unique and niche costume, my worst-case scenario is someone squinting and asking “Wait, who are you supposed to be?”, only to not get the reference when I explain. Although niche costumes can be fun, this year, I want to see a return to the good old classics. Let’s bring back spooky Halloween!

1. Witch

When I think of Halloween, the first costume that comes to my mind is a witch. Channel Kendall Jenner’s iconic 2018 look with a sleek black dress, long black gloves, and a pointed hat. If you’re looking to switch it up, there are plenty of variations to this costume. For example, you could go for a patchwork-vintage vibe with a long tattered skirt, keep it in earthy tones with gold jewelry, and add a hat with some dried flowers. With the new Wicked movie coming out soon, why not dress up as Glinda or Elphaba? For Glinda’s look, you could style a pink ruffled dress and a sparkling tiara. For Elphaba, go for a black dress, green tights, and a black hat. It’s also the perfect duo or group costume! So, the question is: Are you a good witch or a bad witch?

2. Vampire

Another classic spooky Halloween look that never goes out of style is the vampire. This year, make it elegant with Hollywood waves, a sleek long cape, a satin gown, or some Victorian detailing. For makeup, dark burgundy lips and dramatic winged eyeliner are the perfect choice. And of course, don’t forget a pair of fangs to add that frightening touch.

3. Clown

For the clown costume, I am particularly thinking of a vintage sad clown costume with big ruffles, and pastel colors to look like you’re straight out of an old abandoned circus. You could channel the Harlequin look with polka dots or stripes, or go for a Pierrot inspired costume featuring lace details and an oversized collar. For your makeup, consider a classic powdered face with dark eyeshadow, red-painted cheeks, and sad looking eyebrows to add that unsettling twist to the playfulness.

4. Zombie

Apart from the classic zombie look, you can also tap into a specific storyline. Are you a zombie prom queen? A zombie kitchen chef? Or since Dublin is currently full of construction sites, perhaps a zombie construction worker?

5. Bride of Frankenstein

Get inspired by the movie and channel the look with a dramatic white gown, hair styled with white streaks, and some faux stitches drawn along your face and neck. Add a vintage twist with some pearls or lace, and you’re ready to bring this classic character to life.

6. Scarecrow

Scarecrows are more than just a farm decoration – they can also be the perfect spooky costume. Immediate autumn vibes, but make it less farm-friendly and more ‘abandoned- cornfield-at-midnight’. Pair a tattered plaid shirt with a denim overall, some straws peeking out from your sleeves, and draw on patchwork-style makeup with stitches along your face. To top it off, a straw hat and a darkened eye makeup look will give it that haunted, rustic feel.

7. Betty Boop

Cute, flirty, iconic. Dress up as Betty Boop with her signature short black hair, a red strapless dress, and a heart garter. Finish off the look with golden hoops, dramatic lashes, and a touch of sassy attitude.

8. The Mad Hatter (Alice in Wonderland)

This costume is all about quirky patterns and playful accessories. Mismatched buttons, ruffled shirts, bow ties, and don’t forget a hat of course! You can also incorporate some props to make the look even more interesting, like a teacup or a big pocket watch.

9. Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

Another unbeatable Halloween duo! One partner goes for Beetlejuice’s iconic black and white striped suit, green hair, and the other dresses up as Lydia wearing her dramatic red wedding dress.

10. The Lorax

Okay, hear me out – this last one may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely a fun, unexpected, and memorable choice, especially as a group costume. Picture a group of people dressed up in orange bodysuits paired with a bushy yellow mustache and the matching eyebrows. While this costume is not as spooky as the others, it’s sure to get you a few laughs and make you stand out from the rest.