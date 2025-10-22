Halloween 2025!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner, us girlies are basically gearing up for our version of the Super Bowl. After all, “In girl world, Halloween is the one night of the year where a girl can dress like a total slut and nobody can say anything about it.” There are definitely some costumes I’ll be keeping an eye out for this year. Of course, I have to split them into four categories: single, duo, couple, and group.

Single Costumes

The single costume trend of 2024 was definitely leopard print. While staying on brand, I think 2025’s big solo costume will be a deer or Bambi. Deer costume inspo has been all over Pinterest and TikTok lately, so I’m fully expecting it to blow up this year. A few other pop-culture-inspired picks? A Vegas Showgirl or Tate McRae. With The Life of a Showgirl dropping just weeks ago, I can totally see Swifties channeling that glitzy energy this Halloween. Plus, with Tate McRae currently on her first-ever arena tour, dressing as her is simple, cute, and easy to pull together last minute.

Duo Costumes

There are a few iconic duos I’m predicting will be everywhere this year. Since Wicked hit theaters last year and Wicked: For Good is coming out in just a few weeks, Elphaba and Glinda costumes are bound to be huge. Other cute duo ideas I expect to see include Strawberry Shortcake and Lemon Meringue, Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, and Bumblebee and Ladybug pairs.

Couple Costumes

For couples, I’m seeing a lot of movie inspiration this year. With Zootopia 2 currently in production, I wouldn’t be surprised to see plenty of Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps duos hopping around. And with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping also on the horizon, I can definitely imagine some couples pulling off Haymitch and Lenore Dove looks.

Group Costumes

Group costumes are always a hit, and Wicked: For Good will probably inspire tons of Wizard of Oz–themed groups this year. Smaller groups could go as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion, while bigger groups could add in Toto, Glinda, and Elphaba. Another fun idea for groups (big or small) is The Barden Bellas from Pitch Perfect — perfect for trios or squads of twenty. And finally, for my trio girlies out there, I’d love to see someone recreate the iconic Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan photo from this year’s Grammys. What better time to do it than Halloween?