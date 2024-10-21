GIRL 101: Tips To Stay Safe On A Night Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Everyone enjoys a night out, every so often. Whether it’s a few girly cocktails at Capitol Lounge or embracing your inner Charli XCX at the nightclub.

Especially when we’re dancing into the night though girls, there are definitely some precautionary measures to take to make sure that you are safe.

Never – under any circumstances leave your drink unattended.

This is so dangerous and could have some really terrible consequences if someone was to spike your drink. There are some products online you can buy, for example drink covers or spike tests, but I would strongly recommend always to keep your drink in your hand. If you are going to the bathroom and you can’t bring it in with you, ask a friend to hold it on for you. Even if that’s just a couple of minutes to make sure that nobody gets spiked. P.S. I would recommend not asking a friend who is a wild dancer, because you want a drink to come back to for the night!!

Organise to text a friend OTW home.

If you are using public transport to get home, always organise a friend to text when you get home, so they know you have got home safe, and vice versa. If you are getting a taxi home, especially alone, I would always recommend noting the licence plate of the taxi. Just in case the driver decides to try to overcharge you or anything else, you will be able to identify the taxi. Again, always text a friend when you have got home and get them to text you as well. Alternatively, you and your friend group could always download an app like Life360, so you can see where everyone is. This way if your friend is face deep into their McDonalds meal and has forgotten to text you you will still be able to see that they’re home.

Stay with your friends

When you’re in a nightclub, always stay with your friends. Everybody is there to have a good time and have a dance, and nobody wants to spend their night searching all over the nightclub for their friends. You also don’t want to spend your night upset because you have gotten lost. If you need to go to the toilet, bring someone with you, and if you want to go for a yap in the smoking area bring someone with you. This way everyone can enjoy their night and stay safe.

Recognise and know your limits!

Always try to be aware of what your limits are when drinking. I would also recommend having a good meal before going out to line the stomach because we all know drinking on an empty stomach is never a good idea. Drinking can be fun, but nobody wants to end up with their head in the toilet trying to sip water, reviving yourself back to life. Always try to stay on the right side of tipsy and drink some water in between drinks as well, to prevent feeling sick and staying hydrated.

These are my best tips to stay safe and to enjoy a fun night out with your friends. Use these tips and go and enjoy a cheeky McDonalds at the end of the night.