Gaeilge: A Cúpla Focal for the CV or A new Cultural Trend? 

‘Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste’ is a phrase heard by every student sitting the Leaving Cert Irish exam, but how relevant is it?

The recent rise in the popularity of music groups like Kneecap and the world of Irish fashion is seeing a surge in claddagh jewellery. Along with emerging fashion brands like ‘Ditsy Bits’ and ‘Debúrca’. They are all integrating Irish culture and language into mainstream media. On our screens, it’s obvious that there is a shift in the attitude towards the Irish language and culture in our lives. We are wearing our heritage with pride, even if that’s just with a sticker on the back of a laptop.

Being fluent in Irish is increasingly seen as “cool” rather than old-fashioned. The language is now part of popular culture, embraced by artists, musicians, and influencers. Universities such as DCU are offering free Irish language classes, showing the growing demand for opportunities to reconnect with our native tongue.

Ach, Ní thig leat é a bheith ina ghruth is ina mheadhg agat.

As much as it is brilliant, we have seen a resurgence in Irish culture and language being seen in our FYP and on the high street. It’s important that we don’t just treat our culture and heritage as another ‘trend to hop on’ and use this new resurgence to further push for Irish culture and language to be made more accessible and widely and more commonly used in our lives and in our society. But how?

Personally, Irish was never my favourite subject in school, and I have met so many people with the same experience as me. Fortunately, the hardcore stress and pressure of the Leaving Cert forced me to dive headfirst into studying the language. I am forever grateful I did, as with my studying of the language and consistent practice of speaking with my friends while practising for the Orals, I developed an unexpected love for the language and its beauty. I went on to do very well in my Leaving Cert Irish exam, and I am now studying to get my dioploma-sa-ghaeilge alongside my degree. Ach, I ndiaidh a chéile a thógtar na caisleáin. I still have work to put in to perfect my skills, though learning and just STARTING was the best thing I have ever done to connect to my country and pride of heritage.

However, that’s just my experience, and the question of how to keep the resurgence of the Irish language relevant and stop it from becoming a trend remains. I mo thuraim, the way it is taught in school is such a shame and injustice to our language. The beautiful, musical language na ndaoine, na tíre is diminished to its only relevance. It becomes a mark on exam results used on a CV. The dismissal of its importance beyond the education system is ultimately destructive to its place in our society and identity as a nation. For many students, Irish becomes associated with rote learning and grammar drills rather than with communication, culture, and pride. We lose sight of what makes the language so special. It’s rhythm, the expressions that have no English equivalent, and the link it gives us to generations past. When taught without passion or real-world connection, the language feels like a chore instead of a gift.

However, this perception is beginning to change outside the classroom. People are reclaiming Irish as something that belongs to them, not just the school curriculum. Through social media, music, and art, young people are finding new ways to make Irish relevant and alive. When Irish is seen and heard in everyday life on clothes, in songs, on signs, and in casual conversation becomes more than an academic subject; it becomes a living part of who we are.

If we truly want to preserve Irish, it must be taught and celebrated as a living language, not a test requirement. The focus should shift from memorising essays to speaking, listening, and enjoying the language in real, modern contexts. Only then will future generations appreciate an Ghaeilge for what it really is—a symbol of pride, identity, and belonging.

Ó mo thaobhse de, the Irish language is so much more than a grade in an exam or another class you have to endure during your time in school. The revival of our FYP’s have made me suáilceach ( or sonas sasta ) to no end.

While I hope with all my heart that this revival is not just a trend but something to stay. I have no doubt there are so many people in our country who want the same. To them or anyone who wants the revival to stick around, I would implore you, le do thoil, to speak as little Irish as you know as often as you know and just START. At the end of the day, is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste.