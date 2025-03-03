From Romance to Friendship: Why Galentine’s Is Taking Over

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

For some, February 14th is all about heart-shaped chocolates, a romantic dinner, or other grand gestures of love. For others, it’s a day of collective eye-rolling, and a reminder that their situationship is, well, still a situationship. Luckily, a new tradition has emerged – one that is not dependent on relationship status. Enter Galentine’s Day. But what exactly is it, and why is it becoming more popular than ever? And most importantly, does it even compare to Valentine’s Day?

What Is Galentine’s Day?

Galentine’s Day, usually celebrated on February 13th, is a day dedicated to honoring the love between friends, specifically women. This term was coined by Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope, whose fictional holiday was all about gathering the girls, eating waffles, and celebrating “ovaries before brovaries”. What initially started as a TV inside joke quickly became a full-blown cultural movement.

Today, Galentine’s is everywhere, with everything from brunches to gift swaps, and cozy movie nights. Basically a cute get-together with your closest girls. The message? Romantic love is great, but friendships are just as worthy of celebration. Unlike Valentine’s Day, which traditionally focuses on romantic relationships, Galentine’s Day acknowledges that love is not limited to couples – it’s a reminder that love exists in many forms.

Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Galentine’s?

1. Girls Support Girls

For a long time, romantic relationships were seen as the ultimate goal, but now, more people are recognizing that love can also be found in friendships. Pop culture, books, and TV shows are celebrating the idea of strong, supportive best friends, and Galentine’s is the perfect way to honor those connections.

2. Less Pressure, More Fun (And Cute Pictures, Of Course)

Let’s be real. Valentine’s Day can come with a lot of expectations. From expensive gifts to perfectly planned dates, there’s often pressure to think of something special. Galentine’s, on the other hand, is all about fun and appreciation – without the stress. It’s an excuse to dress up, have a cute brunch, and take aesthetic pictures in front of pink, heart-shaped balloons. It feels lighthearted and low-pressure, as you’re all just girls who want to spend some time together.

3. As Always: Social Media

One of the main reasons surely is the rise of social media. Galentine’s is practically made for Instagram and TikTok. From pink-themed charcuterie boards to heart-shaped pizzas, the holiday fits perfectly into the category of aesthetically pleasing. Themed outfits, party decorations, and DIY gifts that go viral on social media all contribute to the hype, as it makes the new tradition want more people to be part of.

4. A Shift Towards Self-Love and Inclusivity

Not everyone has a romantic partner on Valentine’s Day, and not everyone wants one. Galentine’s embraces a more inclusive definition of love – one that prioritizes friendships and self-love just as much as romance. With the self-care movement growing, more people are also using the day to celebrate themselves, whether that means solo dates, treating themselves to something nice, or simply recognizing their own worth. Galentine’s helps remind us that we don’t need a partner to feel loved.

Does Galentine’s Compare to Valentine’s?

While both holidays celebrate love, they do so in different ways. Valentine’s day is traditionally about romantic partnerships, while Galentine’s focuses on connections between female friends. They both serve different purposes, but the growing popularity of Galentine’s is definitely shifting the conversation around love and relationships. However, it is important to note that just like Valentine’s can make singles feel left out, Galentine’s can also bring up feelings of loneliness for those who don’t have a close group of friends. While it promotes inclusivity, it can still highlight the absence of friendships for some.

Whether you’re about grand romantic gestures or would rather spend the evening binge-watching rom-coms with your besties, both Valentine’s and Galentine’s have their place. One isn’t necessarily better than the other; it all depends on what love looks like to you. At the end of the day, the most important thing is not how you celebrate, but who you celebrate with. Whether that’s a partner, your family, your best friends, or just yourself, love in any form is always worth celebrating.