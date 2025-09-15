Four Pressures not to Fall for this Autumn 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The season of Autumn has come.

There are new activities, movies, beauty standards and fashion trends you feel like you must live up to. I believe there is something so beautiful about when the leaves change. It is in many ways a fresh start and rejuvenation of energy, but it can be overwhelming. With this digital age we are living in we can often feel less then, like we are not doing enough to keep up with everyone else. However, it is important to remember that social media is a highlight reel. Here are four expectations not to fall for, this Fall.

Don’t compare your pace to others.

Autumn is often marketed as the time to “reset” and get your life together before the year ends. You will often see a lot of influencers say that for them, the new year starts in September, and we should be setting new disciplines and goals. While it can be a fresh start, it doesn’t mean you need to suddenly revamp your life or change your daily routine. Everyone moves at their own pace — whether you’re hitting the gym daily or cosying up on the couch with a book and a tasty snack.

Don’t feel like you need to buy a completely new wardrobe.

As we start to pack away our bikinis and flipflops, our feeds become flooded with new fashion trends, chunky knits, leather boots, and the “must-have” colour of the season. While it’s fun to get inspired by autumn fashion, you don’t need to overhaul your closet to appear presentable. Chances are, you already have everything you need to create cosy, stylish outfits. For example, as a victim of overconsumption myself, I worked hard this year to only buy when I thought I would often wear, not from a checklist Instagram constantly pushes in my face. I bought a cute top, a warm jacket and a comfortable pair of brown boots. Please remember that it’s okay not to own three types of trench coats or denim in every wash — two or three great pieces you love are more than enough. Only buy what you genuinely love, not what you feel like you must own.

Don’t feel like you must do all the Autumn all activities.

As the evenings get darker, and the air becomes crisper. Autumn can come with a long checklist of things you feel like you should be doing. From apple picking and haunted houses to weekend hikes, the pressure is pushed on us. However, you don’t need to cram your calendar just to feel like you’re “doing Fall right.” It’s okay to skip the pumpkin patch if that’s not your thing or say no to plans if you just want a quiet weekend. It is also almost impossible as a student to be able to afford a new activity each weekend, so do not pressure or beat yourself up. The season doesn’t need to be performance-based, it’s not about doing what looks good online — it’s about doing what feels right for you.

Don’t think you have to buy a fancy autumnal coffee every day

I know this is going to be hard for a lot of us girls. As students we often need coffee to survive the constant essays and exams. At this time of year, the seasonal drinks are everywhere — pumpkin spice, maple cold brew, apple crisp macchiatos — and while they’re fun to indulge in occasionally, they can quickly become a pricey habit. You don’t need a €7 latte to enjoy the autumn leaves. Brew your favourite coffee at home, sprinkle in some cinnamon if you’re feeling festive, and remember that your experience of the season isn’t defined by what’s in your cup. Let’s be honest, there is something so cool about a girl walking around campus using a cute reusable coffee mug with a fun autumnal design. Environmentally conscious and stylish is such a good combination.

As we move through this cosy, colourful season, let this be a reminder to take the pressure off during a season that’s become highly aestheticised. It is important to remember that you don’t need to buy into every trend, activity, or aesthetic to fully experience and enjoy Autumn. Embrace what genuinely brings you joy and let the rest go; your version of autumn is more than enough.