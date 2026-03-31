Forget Him, Call Your Girls   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love in 2026 is… complicated. Between dating apps, situationships, FWB arrangements, ghosting, love bombing, and “he’s complicated” excuses, it’s enough to make anyone scream into their pillow.

1. Swipe culture is exhausting.

Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, the algorithmic parade of men who all look up “cringiest pick-up lines” on ChatGPT. It’s like shopping for clothes, except it doesn’t look like the photos, and, unfortunately, there are no reviews. Every swipe is a gamble, and somehow the odds never feel like they are in your favour.

2. Situationships exist to confuse you.

He texts sometimes. Likes your Instagram stories but not your posts. Doesn’t know if he wants to commit, but definitely doesn’t want you seeing anyone else. Calls you pretty, then ignores you in public. Gal, RUN. It’s like playing a game where the rules change based on his mood, and he is a VERY moody guy. Honestly, I wouldn’t wish a situationship on my worst enemy.

3. FWB is basically a math problem.

Let’s be so real for a second, FWB NEVER WORKS. He’s here… sometimes, one of you always ends up catching feelings, and you’re left calculating emotional interest like it’s a calculus exam. And you study Humanities and Social Sciences, honey – you did not sign up to do all this maths in college.

4. Ghosting is the new breakup.

Nothing says modern love like someone disappearing for a week and expecting you to move on with a smile. Spoiler: you will not.

“But I left you on read! That should have been enough” Ok…Ever heard of communication, buddy?

5. He’s just a man.

Remember that. Not a unicorn. Not Tate McRae. Just a man. Sometimes he texts. Sometimes he ghosts. Sometimes he leaves the toilet seat up. And honestly? That’s not your problem. Hit him with your car and move on with your life. (joking pls don’t do that, it’s a TikTok audio!)

At the end of the day, modern love is messy, ridiculous, and completely unpredictable. And you know what? That’s fine. Situationships, FWB, ghosting, dating apps, they’re all part of the chaos. But at the end of the day, you’ll always have your girls :)The ones who laugh with you, rant with you, and make sure you remember your worth when dating apps make you question it.

This is just what womanhood and modern dating have become: messy, confusing, and occasionally ridiculous. Bring your friends on dates, flirt with life, don’t rush into anything, and enjoy your own presence.

So, grab your girls, grab a drink, and let the men figure themselves out!