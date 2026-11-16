By Sonya Batova
When most people hear the word “Erasmus”, they picture the same thing: endlessly
trying to pick the right country, stressing over which courses to choose, being a little
scared of the unknown, going to parties full of strangers, booking flights and studying
late into the night during exam season. But Erasmus doesn’t have to be one big,
perfect chapter of four to six months that happens once during your bachelor’s
degree and maybe again during your master’s. There’s another kind of Erasmus. One
you can do again and again throughout the year, on a budget, without months of
planning, and honestly, it’s a lot of fun.
Not everything has to feel like your one and only chance. Not every decision has to be
the one that decides your whole future. I know that feeling well: lying awake at night,
overthinking, changing your mind a hundred times and not knowing which way to
go. But that fear is exactly what stops us from growing and taking a chance on
something new.
So today, I want to tell you about a different side of Erasmus+, especially if you’ve
never heard of it or never tried it.
I’m talking about short projects that last between five and fourteen days, usually
around a week. You travel with a small team from your country, made up of young
people who, just like you, love travelling, trying new things and meeting new people.
Then you join teams from other countries, all brought together by a topic you’re
interested in, and spend the week in the country of the organisers, who host
everyone. You step out of your comfort zone, speak English all day, even if it’s not
your first language, and make friends with people whose lives look completely
different from yours.
The best part? You apply on your own. You find a project you like, fill in an
application form and send it. Organisations post their projects on social media and in
Erasmus groups, especially on Facebook. Every project has its own age limits, but the
minimum age is usually 18. And if you find one you love but you’re outside the age
range, you can still go as a team leader.
I’m not writing this as an outsider. These projects have been part of my life since
2021.
My first big one was the youth exchange “Roadmap” in Italy. I remember being
surprised at how quickly a group of strangers turned into a real team. A year later, I
was in France at a training course on the circular economy, working on ideas with
people from all over Europe. That same summer, “Smoke in the Forest” in Spain
made sustainability feel personal to me, rather than just something we talk about. In
Romania, “Writing Non-formal Stories” showed me that stories can be a way of
learning, not just entertainment. And just this summer, I was in the Czech Republic
for “CONTROL + SHIFT”, a week full of digital skills, teamwork and people I still
keep in touch with.
At some point, I stopped being just a participant and became a team leader.
Suddenly, I was the one helping my group settle in, connecting people and making
sure nobody felt left out. Honestly, it taught me more about leadership than any
lecture ever has.
And it’s not only about the memories. Your travel costs are usually reimbursed, and
your accommodation and food are covered, so you don’t need a big budget. Your
English gets better with every conversation. You build the skills employers keep
talking about, such as teamwork, adaptability and communication. You come home
with a Youthpass certificate, new ideas and friends all over Europe. For me
personally, these projects are a big reason why I care so much about communication
and creating spaces where young people can connect, grow and be heard.
So all you need is to be ready to pack your hand luggage and set off on your next
adventure. The benefits are endless, and the experiences and connections you make
stay with you for a lifetime.