This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Sonya Batova

When most people hear the word “Erasmus”, they picture the same thing: endlessly

trying to pick the right country, stressing over which courses to choose, being a little

scared of the unknown, going to parties full of strangers, booking flights and studying

late into the night during exam season. But Erasmus doesn’t have to be one big,

perfect chapter of four to six months that happens once during your bachelor’s

degree and maybe again during your master’s. There’s another kind of Erasmus. One

you can do again and again throughout the year, on a budget, without months of

planning, and honestly, it’s a lot of fun.



Not everything has to feel like your one and only chance. Not every decision has to be

the one that decides your whole future. I know that feeling well: lying awake at night,

overthinking, changing your mind a hundred times and not knowing which way to

go. But that fear is exactly what stops us from growing and taking a chance on

something new.



So today, I want to tell you about a different side of Erasmus+, especially if you’ve

never heard of it or never tried it.



I’m talking about short projects that last between five and fourteen days, usually

around a week. You travel with a small team from your country, made up of young

people who, just like you, love travelling, trying new things and meeting new people.

Then you join teams from other countries, all brought together by a topic you’re

interested in, and spend the week in the country of the organisers, who host

everyone. You step out of your comfort zone, speak English all day, even if it’s not

your first language, and make friends with people whose lives look completely

different from yours.



The best part? You apply on your own. You find a project you like, fill in an

application form and send it. Organisations post their projects on social media and in

Erasmus groups, especially on Facebook. Every project has its own age limits, but the

minimum age is usually 18. And if you find one you love but you’re outside the age

range, you can still go as a team leader.

I’m not writing this as an outsider. These projects have been part of my life since

2021.



My first big one was the youth exchange “Roadmap” in Italy. I remember being

surprised at how quickly a group of strangers turned into a real team. A year later, I

was in France at a training course on the circular economy, working on ideas with

people from all over Europe. That same summer, “Smoke in the Forest” in Spain

made sustainability feel personal to me, rather than just something we talk about. In

Romania, “Writing Non-formal Stories” showed me that stories can be a way of

learning, not just entertainment. And just this summer, I was in the Czech Republic

for “CONTROL + SHIFT”, a week full of digital skills, teamwork and people I still

keep in touch with.



At some point, I stopped being just a participant and became a team leader.

Suddenly, I was the one helping my group settle in, connecting people and making

sure nobody felt left out. Honestly, it taught me more about leadership than any

lecture ever has.



And it’s not only about the memories. Your travel costs are usually reimbursed, and

your accommodation and food are covered, so you don’t need a big budget. Your

English gets better with every conversation. You build the skills employers keep

talking about, such as teamwork, adaptability and communication. You come home

with a Youthpass certificate, new ideas and friends all over Europe. For me

personally, these projects are a big reason why I care so much about communication

and creating spaces where young people can connect, grow and be heard.

So all you need is to be ready to pack your hand luggage and set off on your next

adventure. The benefits are endless, and the experiences and connections you make

stay with you for a lifetime.