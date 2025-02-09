Donald Trump: The President of the Divided States

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On January 20, 2025, Donald J Trump was inaugurated into his second term as President of the United States of America, delivering an address that emphasized a vision for a “Golden Age of America” and a commitment to “putting America first”.

Since then, his administration has enacted several controversial bills and policies that have sparked widespread debate and concern across not only the country but the world.

Trump wasted no time in reshaping how America approaches immigration. In his inaugural address, he declared “all illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens to the places from which they came”.

On his first day in office, he issued ten executive orders targeting key aspects of U.S. immigration law. These included an effort end to birthright citizenship, resuming border wall construction, and classifying foreign drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Additionally, his administration removed protections against enforcement actions in previously safeguarded spaces such as hospitals and schools, raising fear amongst immigrants, that seeking essential services could lead to deportation.

A key component of Trump’s renewed immigration policies has been the expansion of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. The administration has increased funding for ICE, ramping up workplace raids, detaining a record number of undocumented immigrants, and broadening the criteria for deportation. The controversial “secure streets initiative” has led to more aggressive ICE actions in urban areas, sparking protests from civil rights organizations. Advocacy groups warn that these policies are exacerbating fear and uncertainty among immigrants, especially asylum seekers and undocumented families. Nonprofits and legal organizations have already filed challenges against these orders, citing constitutional and human rights concerns.

In another move that has drawn widespread backlash, President Trump signed an executive order restricting gender-affirming medical care for minors under 19. The policy prohibits federal funding for puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-affirming surgeries for minors and allows lawsuits against medical professionals who provide these treatments.

Critics have argued that this measure directly undermines the rights of transgender youth and places them at a heightened risk for mental health issues. Civil rights organizations and LGBTQ+ advocates are already preparing legal challenges, while medical professionals have warned that the policy could lead to an increase in suicidality among transgender minors.

Trump’s administration has also aggressively dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes across federal agencies. Government websites have removed DEI resources, diversity programmes have been cancelled, and entire offices dedicated to inclusivity have been shut down. This move has been celebrated by conservative groups as an effort to eliminate “woke” policies but has been condemned by civil rights organisations as a step backwards in workplace equality. Additionally, the administration has frozen federal aid programmes, excluding Medicare and Social Security.

President Trump has taken an aggressive stance on the Gaza crisis, proposing the relocation of Palestinians to neighbouring countries like Jordan and Egypt. This suggestion, widely condemned by Arab nations and human rights groups, has been labelled as a war crime and an attempt at forced displacement. Jordan, Egypt, and the Arab League have outright rejected the idea, warning of regional destabilisation.

Despite international backlash, Trump has doubled down on the proposal, arguing that it aligns with his administration’s broader Middle East strategy. Meanwhile, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, led to the release of hostages and prisoners, with Trump claiming credit for the deal.

In a move reminiscent of early 20th-century U.S. foreign policy, Trump has expressed interest in “taking back” the Panama Canal, arguing that it was foolishly given away to Panama. This rhetoric has sparked diplomatic tensions, with Panamanian officials scrambling to reassure the international community that their sovereignty remains intact. Republican senators, including Ted Cruz, have begun exploring legislative measures that could increase U.S. control over the canal, citing national security concerns. However, international observers warn that such actions could strain U.S.- – Latin America relations and trigger diplomatic conflicts.

Another controversial foreign policy move includes Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico, the “Gulf of America”. This change is set to be reflected in U.S. maps, while Mexico will retain the original name, and globally, both names will appear. This move has been seen as a symbolic assertion of American dominance in the region.