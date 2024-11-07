Dating 101: The Best Daytime Date Spots for Students in Dublin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well, here we are again my lovely singletons. After spilling my secrets on how to secure the first date I will now guide you through my favourite spots for a morning or afternoon date in the capital.

These are my suggestions in case the person you are going on the date with needs some guiding in the right direction. I mean after all, if you want it done ladies, do it yourself! These spots are for whenever you are hit with the dreaded line, ‘wherever you want to go, I’m easy’.

Morning dates

Morning dates are for my early rising, busy ladies who have their schedule down to a t and uses their time effectively.

A morning date is the perfect opportunity to either, get it over and done with, or, if it’s going well, keep it going the rest of the day.

Now to me, a morning date should normally include a walk, potentially on its own, or with a coffee. Breakfast is also a good choice, do whatever you feel is best for you! Remember this is your date, so this is whatever you would like to do. The choice is yours.

Afternoon Dates

Now I don’t know what everyone’s afternoon schedules are with lectures, plans, societies and sports etc, but I’m assuming everyone does have busy schedules. I know I do! So, afternoon date can be perfect for when you’ve got an hour or two free for lunch.

My Top Spots for a Daytime Date in Dublin are:

Breakfast at KC Peaches

KC peaches is cuteness overload in the style of a restaurant café that has spots all over city centre. It also has the most delicious coffee and breakfast menu, or if you just fancy a pastry it will cater to the fussiest of eaters! What better than a cute breakfast at their St. Stephens Green branch and a dander round Stephen’s Green to start of your day!

Coffee at Tram Cafe

This is the perfect morning date that is a 5-minute walk from Glasnevin DCU. Grab a coffee before the lecture or in-between, and if all goes terribly wrong you can just run back to your friends in the U!

The Tram café setting and interior is adorable and the coffee, food selection and pasties are also delicious! I cannot fault this local spot for a morning date, and like I said before, if you want an active activity rather than sitting, take a walk around the gorgeous Albert College Park. You will be living the Gilmore Girls dream if you ask me!

However, do beware, there is a possibility you will run into a friendly DCU face as everyone in DCU loves tram! Similarly, for my Pats campus girlies, the Tram in Griffith Park is also fabulous and even for the Glasnevin girlies. At least at the tram in Griffith Park you are less likely to bump into course mates or old situationships!

TEN10 Acai & Coffee Santry

Speaking of keeping it local to DCU, Ten10 is right around the corner from Shanowen student accommodation. It serves the most delicious acai bowls, coffee, toasties and more! Be aware, like Tram in Griffith Park, it is outside, so wrap up warm! There are some sheltered seats but with no heating, so have your cutest coats on!

Heartbreak Social Club Dublin

This is on Durys Street and is a personal favourite of mine, if you are dressed weather appropriately! If you go here for a coffee or drink it will officially be the cheapest date in Dublin. No matter the drink or syrup or ice, every coffee in 2.40! Bliss. Maybe if you’re lucky, you’ll get two. The only downside of the delicious cheap coffee is there is no inside seating, but kids, remember this is Durys Street. So, the whole street is a cosmopolitan with everyone sitting everywhere chatting and mingling.

National Irish Museum

This museum is a great alterative if you both like museums and Irish History, or if the weather turns bad and you need somewhere to walk indoors. Did I mention its free? Perfect! Plus, its located near Trinity campus so you can grab a coffee there and be the real life of Connell and Marianne. I’m not jealous, I swear.

Metro Café

If lunch is the plan, a cool student friendly alternative would be the metro café in city centre. It’s near fade street and you can sit indoor or outdoor. The food is also fabulous. Their pesto pasta is gorgeous, and they do great coffee! The ambiance is cool, and it makes for a fab spot that I highly recommend.

Thus, we have my top spots for daytime Dublin dates while you’re navigating a busy college schedule. However, remember it doesn’t matter what you do, drink, or eat, it’s about how comfortable you feel. Don’t get coffee if you hate coffee! Go somewhere you would want to go! I wish you all the best! Bon chance!