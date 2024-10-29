Dating 101: First dates … hell on earth or the best thing to ever exist?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unpopular opinion but I think first dates are the best thing a person can do and are particularly fabulous for young women.

Ok so hear me out, I believe first dates are the best way to push yourself out of your comfort zone and learn about yourself. In this modern day and age, I worry we focus too much on meaningless ‘‘sneaky links’’ or people we ‘‘snap’’ for months on end without ever meeting. I didn’t ask for a pen pal!

Don’t get me wrong, I am guilty of it too but after talking with friends we have decided enough is enough. Instead of the idea of ‘for the plot’ being a drunk text. Why can’t it be a coffee date with a guy you met in Londis? Therefore, I suggest that we get back to how our parents dated. So, this is my guide to first dates.

Endless Benefits!!

You might be wondering why I am such a fan of first dates. I think the pros are endless. I’m a sucker for a first date because not only do you get to get dressed up and look fab, (a favourite past time of mine). You meet someone who probably knows nothing about you (exciting) while you get to go do a cute activity, like grabbing a coffee (yum). You get to sit and talk about how amazing you are (also a win) and at the end of the date you get to decide if you want to see them again.

Not only does the first date allow you to live that ‘Sex and the City’ spontaneity of Carrie Bradshaw with the cuteness of the Gilmore Girls and every 90s romcom that I know most single girls aspire to have!

You get to meet a new person which is exciting and most importantly you get to learn more about yourself. It helps you build confidence in yourself as an individual while you also discover what you like in a potential partner which is something you can’t learn from a blank snap.

Potential Negatives

I’ve even considered the only negative; the chance the date goes terribly wrong. So yes, this is a big worry. However, I have already answered your worries.

If it goes terribly wrong, you get to dramatically fake an emergency phone call or sneak out the bathroom window. Isn’t that just a hilarious story to tell not only the girls in the debrief but also, the future grandkids? Doesn’t everyone love a hilarious first date story?

So, what if it goes wrong. What about the possibility that you could meet the love of your life? Thus, we must get over this ‘fear’ of rejection and simply live that main character life and get dating!

How does one get a date?

Dates can happen in various ways. For instance, the simple traditional way: talking to someone in a bar who causally asks you for coffee.

Another suggestion I have is Tinder, this is a common way that people in the modern day get dates and some of my friends have had fabulous first dates from Tinder.

Ladies please do not be afraid to make the first move. After all it is 2024, why would wait for someone to do it!

This brings me to my next point, now I am partial for a night out and I love a good chat to a stranger. Having conducted my own experiments, I am ready to share my top tip.

When chatting to a potential love interest on a night out and it’s going well. If they seem genuine, put out the million-dollar question. Are you going to take me for coffee? This line is fool proof if they say no, you say, “ha-ha I’m just joking, and I don’t even like coffee”. You then either walk in the other direction, or you planted the seed, and they ask you for coffee. However, I stress that you give them your phone number, not snapchat. Then boom, not only have you made the first move which is hot as hell, you have a first date.

Precautions

Before sending you off on this first date journey, I want to disclaim that I am not telling you to just go on a first date with any random person. I am suggesting going on a date with someone you have saw on campus, someone you danced with on a night out or a mutual friend.

Also, before going, tell your friends! Give them the time and location of the date, always have a way home with your phone charged and most importantly go to a public place. Be sensible and smart but also have fun and enjoy yourself!

Dating is supposed to be fun. Remember, you are young, hot, single and at college in Dublin so have a blast! And you never know, you could end up getting a second date…