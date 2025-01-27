The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you thought the GAA’s biggest dramas unfolded solely on the pitch, think again. The “GAA Catfish” scandal, brought to light by Irish comedy duo The 2 Johnnies, has become one of the most talked-about sagas in recent memory. Blending deception, social media, and heartbreak, it’s a story so surreal it almost feels scripted. What began as a deeply personal ordeal for one of Ireland’s most beloved podcasting duos has evolved into a national conversation about trust, online safety, and the dark side of the digital world.

The story started in 2022, when Johnny B, one half of The 2 Johnnies, revealed that he had been catfished by an elaborate fake profile named “Cora O’Donovan”. The profile painted the picture of an ideal woman—stunning, musical, and deeply passionate about GAA. Johnny was drawn into weeks of messaging, convinced he had found someone special. But when attempts to meet in person repeatedly failed, suspicion crept in. Digging deeper, he discovered the truth: “Cora” was not real. The person behind the profile, Johnny believed, was someone he had met in real life—a woman named “Nicki”.

What followed was the first episode of The GAA Catfish, a podcast that struck a nerve with listeners across Ireland. The story didn’t end with Johnny’s own experience. The podcast’s second instalment uncovered a much larger web of deceit, with “Nicki” allegedly creating multiple fake profiles to target other young men. Many victims were GAA players or figures in the entertainment industry, people whose public presence made them particularly vulnerable. The podcast revealed how these fake personas often interacted with one another to create a

convincing façade. Victims spoke of feeling embarrassed, manipulated, and betrayed, and The 2 Johnnies urged caution when engaging with strangers online.

In January 2025, the release of Part 3 reignited the controversy. Despite the initial exposé, the alleged perpetrator was still actively catfishing under a new alias. This time, the profile was “Aoife Kennedy”, who used photos of UK influencer Lea Broc—ex-girlfriend of Love Island star Casey O’Gorman—to maintain the ruse. The podcast detailed the experience of “Conor” (a pseudonym), one of several new victims. His story mirrored the experiences of earlier victims, highlighting that the deception and manipulation had continued unabated.

While the story caught the attention of producers behind The Tinder Swindler on Netflix and at the BBC, both of whom expressed interest in making documentaries about the scandal, neither project moved forward. The 2 Johnnies stated they would only collaborate on a documentary with the BBC if “Nicki” agreed to participate. The podcast hosts were adamant that their goal was never to shame anyone, but rather to raise awareness and prevent further harm. They have consistently called for social media companies to take more responsibility for the safety of their users and for greater legislative action to combat the prevalence of fake profiles.

The scandal has brought attention to the motivations and psychology behind catfishing, as well as the significant emotional damage inflicted on victims. Experts featured in the podcast explained how anonymity can embolden individuals to fabricate false personas, sometimes to fulfil a longing for connection, to feel a sense of power, or to mask deep insecurities. In some cases, catfishers develop an intense, delusional fixation on their targets, creating elaborate stories to sustain the illusion of a relationship. The impact on victims, meanwhile, can be profound, often leaving them feeling traumatised, betrayed, and questioning their own judgement.

The 2 Johnnies have not only shared their story but taken tangible steps to address the issue. After the release of the initial episodes in 2022, they reached

out to individuals involved in the scandal, including people whose photos had been stolen and those mentioned in the fake accounts. They also collaborated with the Gaelic Players Association to warn members about the risks of catfishing and provided a platform for other victims to share their experiences. Their actions have sparked a larger conversation about online behaviour, shining a light on the responsibility of social media platforms to tackle fake accounts more effectively.

At its heart, the GAA Catfish saga is a cautionary tale for the digital age. It reminds us that not everything—or everyone—is as it seems online. For the victims, the betrayal has been deeply personal. For the rest of us, it serves as a stark warning to tread carefully in the ever-blurring world of digital relationships. As The 2 Johnnies have shown, even the savviest among us are not immune to deception. So, the next time you find yourself chatting with someone online, take a moment to pause and reflect. In a world where the lines between reality and fiction are increasingly blurred, a little scepticism can go a long way.