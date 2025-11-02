Catherine Connoly is the 10th Irish President

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Saturday, Catherine Connolly was declared the winner of the Irish presidential election, securing a decisive victory that has already reshaped the political conversation in Ireland. Connolly, an independent left-leaning politician long known for her advocacy of social justice, neutrality, and transparency, captured around 63% of the vote. Her win makes her Ireland’s tenth president and the third woman to hold the office. But beneath the headlines of triumph and “historic change” lies a more complicated story, one that raises questions about public disillusionment, the weakening of traditional politics, and the challenges that now face Ireland’s political system.

Connolly’s campaign drew heavily on her reputation as an independent voice. Long regarded as principled and outspoken, she positioned herself as the candidate who would “speak truth to power,” standing above the party system that many voters have come to distrust. That message resonated, particularly among younger and more progressive voters tired of what they perceive as establishment complacency.

Yet her success also reflects the absence of strong competition. The major parties offered few compelling alternatives, and the election campaign itself was marked by low turnout and lacklustre debate. In that context, Connolly’s appeal was less about the strength of her platform than about a public mood of frustration. Her victory, then, was not simply a positive endorsement but also a rejection, of the status quo, of predictable politicians, and of politics as usual.

Now to give her her flowers, Catherine Connolly’s ascent to the presidency is remarkable not merely for the scale of her victory, but for what it represents. A former Mayor of Galway, long-serving independent TD for Galway West, and Leas-Cheann Comhairle (deputy speaker of the Dáil), Connolly has built her career on integrity and a consistent commitment to representing those left unheard by mainstream politics. Her campaign was rooted in values rather than party loyalty, an appeal to conscience over convenience, and that struck a chord with voters who have grown weary of establishment figures and predictable rhetoric.

Connolly’s win must be seen in the broader context of a shifting Irish political landscape. For much of the 20th century, Irish politics was dominated by two centre-right parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, whose alternating governments defined the state’s post-independence era. But the past decade has witnessed a fragmentation of political loyalty and a rise in issue-based and values-driven voting. The success of Sinn Féin and the Green Party, the growing influence of independents, and the emergence of civic movements around housing, healthcare, and climate justice all point to a public increasingly focused on social equity and inclusion rather than traditional party lines.

Connolly’s victory can thus be understood as part of this evolution, a continuation of the electorate’s gradual move toward more pluralistic, less partisan politics. Her campaign’s emphasis on neutrality, equality, and compassion resonated particularly strongly with younger voters and those disillusioned with party politics. For many, Connolly represents not a break with Ireland’s democratic tradition, but a revival of its moral and civic ideals.

Although Connolly’s share of the vote was striking, the election attracted only around 45% turnout—among the lowest in modern Irish history. Moreover, over 200,000 ballots were deliberately spoiled, suggesting widespread disillusionment even among those who came to the polls. That contradiction, a landslide victory built on a shallow base of engagement, points to a deeper unease in Irish democracy.

Connolly’s supporters may frame her win as a popular uprising, but the figures tell a different story: the majority of eligible voters either stayed home or expressed dissatisfaction with all candidates. In effect, she was elected by less than one-third of the electorate. Rather than signalling renewed enthusiasm for political participation, her election may instead illustrate how disconnected Irish citizens have become from formal politics

This duality captures the complexity of Ireland’s current political climate. On one hand, voters are embracing alternative voices and demanding a more values-driven form of representation. On the other, many feel alienated from political institutions altogether. The increase in spoiled votes suggests that for a significant portion of the electorate, even the symbolic power of the presidency failed to inspire confidence. The message is clear: while Irish democracy remains vibrant, it is also under strain from cynicism and disillusionment.

The Irish presidency is primarily a ceremonial office, yet its occupant holds moral and cultural authority. Presidents are expected to embody the nation’s values and to act as guardians of its Constitution. Connolly’s approach to this role will likely differ from her predecessors. Given her record, she is expected to bring an activist dimension to the Áras an Uachtaráin, using her platform to speak out on social justice, neutrality, and global humanitarian issues. Her previous advocacy on Palestine, women’s rights, and the environment suggests a presidency deeply engaged with moral questions, both domestic and international.

However, the challenge will be to balance that activism with the impartial dignity the office requires. Connolly will need to navigate the fine line between advocacy and overreach, ensuring that her presidency remains unifying rather than divisive. Still, her track record of independence and integrity gives reason to believe she can manage that balance effectively.

Catherine Connolly’s election as President of Ireland is both a symbolic victory and a barometer of the national mood. It speaks to a country seeking renewal, one that values compassion, independence, and authenticity over party loyalty or political calculation. Her presidency is likely to be remembered not only for what she says and does, but for what her victory represents: the triumph of conviction over conformity, and the reassertion of moral purpose in public life.

The coming years will test whether Connolly can transform symbolic success into constructive leadership. The presidency demands diplomacy, restraint, and an ability to unify across ideological divides. If she approaches the role as an activist platform, she risks deepening existing fractures in public life. If she instead channels her independence into thoughtful moral authority, she could help restore trust. But for now, the uncertainty remains. Beneath the celebration lies a warning. The record number of spoiled votes reminds Ireland’s leaders that faith in institutions cannot be taken for granted. If Connolly’s presidency is to mark a genuine turning point, it must do more than inspire, it must reconnect citizens with the belief that politics, at its best, can still be a force for good.