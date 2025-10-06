Case Closed: Kneecap Rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh Cleared of Terrorism Charges

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of endless court hearings, infuriating delays, and empty promises, the terrorism charges against Kneecap’s Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, popularly known as Mo Chara, have been dropped.

While performing at the O2 Forum—back in November of 2024—Ó hAnnaidh was allegedly seen displaying a flag in support of the Hezbollah organisation in Kentish Town, London. He was then subsequently charged in May. So, this long awaited decision brings an end to a prolonged legal ordeal that pressed pause on the lives of the Irish youth.

This case edged the artist further into the light of modern media, but also provoked widespread discussions about freedom of expression, political identity, and the role of art in Northern Ireland today. For fans of Kneecap—the Belfast based rap trio, prominently known for their unapologetically political lyrics—this outcome was seen as a triumphant laugh in the face of the UK court.

However, the implications go far beyond one single man, one single band, or even one single courtroom. They speak on how UK’s anti-terrorism laws intersect the lines of cultural identity and political dissent.

What is Kneecap and Who is Liam Óg?

Kneecap has etched a distinctive space in the music scene since their debut in 2017. Producing songs in both Irish and English, they earned their notoriety for touching on subjects that are considered taboo. Drug use, state surveillance, and the deep rooted wounds of partition and colonialism are natural recurring themes within their discography— “Tiocfaidh ár lá, get the Brits out lad,”

(H.O.O.D, 2024) is one of their most famous lyrics; a direct, unmistakable jab at the British—and such themes don’t exactly make them favourites among the political establishment.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh—alongside his band mates Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin,) and DJ Próvaí, (J. J. Ó Dochartaigh)—has become a cultural hallmark in Ireland today. To the audience, he is a beacon for hope, guidance and change, giving a voice to the new generation of Irish identity. To the government, Kneecap’s ‘defiant’ and ‘disobedient’ behaviours are controversial, and they should be penalised, as the trio have found much success in the industry pushing buttons.

That is why this case mattered. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was no indiscriminate defendant; he is the remaining third of a group that has built their careers on sticking it to the higher ups. Their very presence feels like a direct challenge to the government, and you just cannot ignore them.

The Case Falls Apart

Now, after months of reprieve, the terrorism charges against Ó hAnnaidh have been dropped. The charges, which arose from terrorism laws, and that Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring described to Woolwich Crown Court as “unlawful” and “null,” bore a heavy weight, especially in the North. But, as the months came and left, the hearings were bogged down by delays, and the evidence seemed less and less during each appearance. Finally, the UK court concluded there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case. This marked another chapter—and another target— in the already tumultuous book of Kneecap—and chances are, the one on their backs isn’t going anywhere.

Bigger Than One Man

What is remarkable about this case is how much is uncovered about the UK’s approach to dissent, specifically political dissent. Using terrorism laws in an attempt to silence an artist is noteworthy, it sends a distinct message—one that many voiced to be an intimidation tactic, rather than a matter of public safety. Dropping the charges, however, flips the message entirely. It says boldly that art cannot be handcuffed, and art cannot be silenced, and you cannot silence a generation that is ready to speak and be heard.

The Last Word

The legal drama has acted as a catalyst for Kneecap, elevating their careers, their notoriety, and their message more than it held them back. Quickly attracting global attention, from Sundance features to growing tours, they’ve gone beyond local provocateurs into prominent symbols of culture that refuse to be silenced. Their lyrics, mixing the Irish language and political commentary have reached far beyond Belfast, encouraging many to confront issues that often get swept under the rug. Ironically, in a failed attempt to hold them back, authorities have handed them an ever bigger platform—now simply existing as a band, being outspoken, defiant, and unabashedly political, the name “Kneecap” is a challenge to power itself. And in the words of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh himself, they “won’t be silenced.”