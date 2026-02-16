Budget Friendly Activities in Dublin for Less than €5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows Dublin is expensive. This is especially true for students who must juggle part time jobs and studies. That does not mean you should stop exploring the city. Beneath the rain and delayed buses, there are gems waiting to be discovered and experiences to be had. Here are some top activities to do in Dublin for €5 or less, cheaper than a Londis pizza. Your Instagram will thank you.

Ukulele Tuesday

It is time to add playing the ukulele to your 2026 bingo card. You know you want to. Ukulele Tuesday is held every Tuesday at 8 pm upstairs in The Stag’s Head on Dame Lane. This unique event is completely free. It does not matter whether you have been playing for ten years or have never touched a ukulele in your life, all levels are welcome. They will even provide a ukulele if you do not have one.

The Comedy Crunch

The Comedy Crunch is a free comedy show held downstairs in The Stag’s Head on Dame Lane. It takes place every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Doors open at 8.15 pm and the show starts at 9 pm. Comedians such as Bill Burr, Jim Jefferies, and Neil Delamere have performed there. They even give you free ice cream so you can enjoy something sweet while laughing at something spicy.

Irish Film Institute

If you are a cinephile on a budget, this one is for you. The Irish Film Institute located on Eustace Street in Temple Bar offers a scheme for anyone aged 18 to 25, allowing you to see a film for €5, seven days a week. You simply need to register on their website. You can also receive a 15 percent discount on popcorn and soft drinks.

Marsh’s Library

This one is for those who secretly want a bookshelf like Belle. Marsh’s Library, located next to St Patrick’s Cathedral, dates back to 1707 and costs just €4 for students. With 25,000 books inside, you may spend more time choosing what to read than actually reading.

National Botanic Gardens

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Why not plan a date at the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland in Glasnevin? Entry is free, which means one less expense to worry about. It is described as a calm oasis, featuring stunning Victorian glasshouses, beautifully maintained gardens, and quiet spots perfect for building chemistry. If the date is going well, you can always extend it with a visit to the Tea Room.

Glasnevin Cemetery Grounds

Your eyes are not deceiving you. Yes, visiting Glasnevin Cemetery Grounds is free. You can walk around and explore the resting place of more than 1.5 million people. If you would like to visit the Glasnevin Cemetery Museum, tickets cost between €15 and €19.

Pub Quizzes

Sometimes you just want a pint and the chance to dominate a pub quiz with your friends or your crush. These pub quizzes are all free to enter. Check out Rody Boland’s in Rathmines on Thursdays at 9.30 pm, Board on Clanbrassil Street in Dublin 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and McGowan’s in Phibsborough on Sundays at 7 pm.

Museums

The National Gallery of Ireland on Merrion Square, the National Museum of Ireland on Kildare Street, and the Irish Museum of Modern Art on Military Road all have one thing in common. Entry is completely free. Go forth and enjoy.