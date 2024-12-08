Bracing for Winter Weather

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter can get quite cold in Dublin. The combination of chilly air and icy winds can make you want to stay in all day and do nothing but sleep. But there are a lot of ways to stay warm and cozy in the cold and enjoy the winter, even when you are forced to step foot outside. If it is the cold weather you are especially struggling with, the onion method for clothing could be right for you. Instead of sacrificing your style to be warm, you could layer your favourite pieces on top of each other. Leggings or thermal clothing underneath your outfit can let you feel much more cozy during the winter, helping you feel warm AND confident.

Hot drinks can also go a long way in making you feel warm on the inside as they can also be something that you are looking forward to when having to go out. Whether you like coffee, tea or hot chocolate: These drinks can make you feel comfortable and warm wherever you are. But being cozy does not only have to do with feeling warm. It is feeling at home and comfortable in your environment, too. Warm comfort foods and foods you associate with good memories can change your mood in seconds. Combined with a dinner party with friends and some festive decorations, this can make all the difference in your mood.

The right environment in general is also important in order for you to feel cozy. Therefore, adapting your room and personal space to winter can play a big role in you feeling more comfortable when the weather is not the best. For a cosier atmosphere, fairy lights, especially in warm orange tones, can help make ready for the cold season. Big pillows and warm blankets for your bed may also make you feel more relaxed and homely after a long day in the cold as well as rugs that make walking on the floor less cold.

Aside from that, the right scent can be an important factor in making you feel cozy. A scent that reminds you of home or of something that you connect to Christmas and winter can make you feel more comfortable, such as vanilla, cinnamon or apple.

The most important thing during the winter time to make you feel cozy is to try and stay connected with friends and family or still doing activities and going out even if you may not feel

like it. Being cozy does not just mean being warm, but also experiencing moments that you can think of to make you feel comfortable. Staying home is perfectly fine, but turning your place into a dinner party or movie night with friends from time to time can make you feel even more cozy than just being in the warmth of your home.