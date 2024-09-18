Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
margot robbie barbie movie poster
margot robbie barbie movie poster
Warner Bros
Culture > Entertainment

Barbie to be on the 2026 Leaving Cert Curriculum

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Meadhbh Wallace
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

Barbie’s iconic status transcends the toy box and joins the much debated English Curriculum

With the announcement that Barbie will be featured on the 2026 Leaving Cert curriculum, the Irish educational landscape is set for a colourful transformation. While juggling a list of subscribed poets and a selected Shakespearean text, students will be given the opportunity to explore the impact of this iconic doll on paper. However, is this addition a welcome one, or is it just contributing to an already broad and heavy variety of texts available to study? Let’s discuss!

As a student teacher, I take an extreme interest in any changes to the curriculum which offers students the opportunity to explore new and upcoming texts; and with the world-wide success of Greta Gerwigs ‘Barbie’, It is no wonder that it is the latest text to join the English Leaving Cert. The English Leaving Cert course can at the best of times feel like a race against the clock to see who can regurgitate and articulate the most information in the shortest amount of time. And while this of course provides a means to an end, it should not be the way students look at Leaving Cert English. English is one of the rare subjects that allows students to explore their own thoughts and opinions on different texts, and ponder and think over certain issues. This is why I believe the addition of Barbie is a welcome change. 

Given the movie’s enduring popularity and cultural significance, I believe studying Barbie can provide insights into contemporary societal values and trends. As it would be studied alongside other selected texts in the comparative section of the exam, students will have to creatively and critically find comparisons between the different texts in order to achieve maximum marks. The key to any comparative is having clear fluidity between your texts. And with texts like Jane Austens ‘Pride and Prejudice’, Bonnie Garmus’s ’Lessons in Chemistry’ and Marina Carr’s ‘Girl on the altar’’ all being available to study for the 2026 exam, Barbie is sure to fit it. 

However, adding Barbie to the leaving cert curriculum also poses its own set of unique challenges. As the movie is just short of two hours, students and teachers will have the difficulty of condensing down the movie. They will have to be careful to only include key moments that are pivotal for not only their own essays, but also for the understanding of the examiner. Barbie also presents a complex and broad range of character arcs and storylines, so students will have to be careful not to include unnecessary information. Barbie as a literary text operates as an overall metaphor for the way women are perceived within our society and while this is not difficult to understand from the movie, students will have to be clever in the way they choose their quotes in order to capture this complicated web of dialogue. And, to make matters worse, students will have to achieve all of the above within less than an hour. Yeah, not ideal.

Taking on Barbie as a literary text is definitely a challenge, but if students are able to  succeed in striking a good balance between the text and their opinion, all the hard work will be richly rewarded. I believe the addition of Barbie is definitely a welcome one, and I hope this new trend in the English Curriculum continues to introduce a range of modern texts in the future. 

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
I'm Meadhbh Wallace, a 17-year-old Irish student with a vibrant zest for life. Currently studying English and Religion Teaching at DCU, I am deeply passionate about delving into the nuances of language and exploring the spiritual dimensions of life. Hailing from a farming background, I've been instilled with a strong sense of community and responsibility from a young age. This upbringing has shaped me into a compassionate and empathetic individual, and hopefully this will allow me to better understand the people around me! I love talking and getting to know others, and when I'm not elbow deep in lesson plan and making worksheets, I take as much time as possible to read and catch up on current affairs. Attending an all-girls secondary school provided me with a supportive environment where I was able to engage in projects that uplifted and empowered women, something I wish to continue here in DCU. I am deeply committed to gender equality and have actively participated in initiatives aimed at promoting female empowerment and advocating for women's rights. Helping and learning from others is at the core of all my actions. I've dedicated my time to volunteering abroad and working part-time with children with special needs. These experiences have not only broadened my perspective but have also deepened my understanding of the diverse challenges faced by individuals in different communities. Known for being unbelievable chatty, witty and sometimes very blunt, I love connecting with people and fostering inclusive environments where everyone feels valued and heard. My chatty nature and genuine interest in others make me approachable and easy to talk to, allowing me to build meaningful relationships wherever I go. With my diverse experiences, unwavering passion for education and advocacy, and innate ability to connect with others, I am determined to make a positive impact in the world around me and inspire others to do the same.