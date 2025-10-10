Áras an Uachtaráin is Getting a New Owner. But Who? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Irish Presidential election is coming up at the end of October. But who are the candidates and what do they stand for?

Catherine Connolly

Firstly, we have Catherine Connolly, who is running as an Independent TD. Catherine is also a Barrister, a clinical psychologist and a former Leas-Cheann Comhairle. She focuses a lot on the fact that she is running for the people, not the parties.

Catherine states that her main values include Irish culture and language, as she is a fluent gaeilgóir and begins all of her speeches in Gaeilge. She criticises the Irish government for its lack of appreciation and use of the Irish language in Parliament and across the country.

She also wants to be a President who focuses on peace within the country as well as outside. She talks a lot about war and displacement happening across the world, and how this is rooted in inequality. She believes in the “spirit of the country”.

Heather Humphreys

Then we have Heather Humphreys running under Fianna Gael, previously a local TD and Minister for Business. She also worked for Monaghan County Council before being elected to Dáil Éireann.

She states that her main values are community, including the GAA, tidy towns, youth clubs and many more. She wants to honour the volunteers who are “the glue” that holds our communities together. As President, she wants to cover every corner of the country and thank the volunteers for the work they do.

She said she wants to promote Unity throughout Ireland between urban and rural areas. She wants to promote opportunity and ensure that, despite your background, you can achieve what you strive for. She also states that she wants to promote Irish businesses abroad.

Jim Gavin

Finally we have Jim Gavin running under Fianna Fáil. He served as a former Commandant in the Irish Defence Forces with roles in UN peacekeeping and senior executive of the Irish Aviation Authority, and was involved in the community as a GAA manager for Dublin.

His main values focus on community, inclusivity and reconciliation. He states he wants to focus mostly on homelessness and the housing crisis. He criticises the government for its failures regarding the housing crisis, saying, “it’s not good enough”. He has also focused on the military, as he is ex-military himself. Especially concerning homeless veterans.

According to Jim Gavin’s website, he plans to bring “great ability to innovate and bring people together” along with other personal qualities he has gained throughout his career into the Presidency.

So, who will you be voting for? (Remember to do your own research!)

[Since this article was written, Jim Gavin has officially withdrawn from the Presidential campaign. He is required by law to remain on the ballot paper, meaning any votes casted for Gavin will be counted.]