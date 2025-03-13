Anora: A Modern-Day Retelling of Pretty Woman

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 1990 classic Pretty Woman will always remain one of Hollywood’s most iconic romantic films, praised for its fairytale inspired transformation of a struggling sex worker into a refined woman swept away by a wealthy businessman. The film represents themes of class mobility, gender dynamics, and the power of love to cross societal divisions. Yet, in today’s society, the film’s portrayal of romance, wealth, and power raises questions about its relevance. In 2024, Anora, an Oscar-winning film, presented a modern reimagining of this dynamic, offering us a fresh perspective on love, agency, and economic survival. In this article we will delve into how Anora updates the Pretty Woman narrative and examines whether its message aligns with modern social realities.

Pretty Woman plays into the classic Cinderella fantasy that we all grew up watching on our screens; a disadvantaged woman rescued by a wealthy and powerful man. Throughout the years this trope has been both celebrated and criticised – while it presents aspirational romance, it also implies that financial security and self-worth are dependent upon a man’s validation.

On the other hand, Anora flips this narrative. Instead of focusing on a woman who needed saving, the film portrays a protagonist with her own ambitions, navigating her surroundings intelligently and independently. The modern audience, who mainly align with feminist ideals, possibly found Anora more empowering and self-sufficient than Vivian from Pretty Woman. Instead of simply being transformed by romance and love, Anor dictates the terms of her future, challenging the traditional romance narrative.

One of Pretty Woman’s most controversial elements is the image it creates regarding gender and power. Richard Gere portrays Edward, a wealthy, dominant figure throughout the film while Julia Roberts’ Vivian is seen as naive and in need of guidance. Throughout the film Vivian shows moments of agency as she refuses certain offers and in the end makes the decision to pursue love on her terms- this still frames her as a woman whose future lies in man’s hands.

Taking a look at Anora, the film places greater emphasis on equality in relationships. Our protagonist is an active participant in her own destiny rather than a passive recipient of wealth or love. Anora, the female lead drives the narrative of this film not a male character, challenging the idea of male saviours in film. The interactions between characters in Anora showcase a shift in social attitudes towards gender equality as they reflect a mutual respect. In Anora, love is a connection based on choice rather than necessity, rather than a way to climb the social class ladder.

Pretty Woman is famous for romanticising wealth and social mobility, offering a picture of economic rescue almost fairytale-like. However, in today’s society we are far more conscious when it comes to these narratives, due to the struggle of upward mobility and the cost of living crisis. The storyline of a rich individual ‘saving’ someone from poverty feels more and more out of touch in a society where being financially independent is almost seen as a sign of empowerment.

Anora confronts these changing economic conditions head on. Instead of portraying wealth as the ultimate solution to all problems, the film critiques power imbalances that arise with financial inequality. The film puts forward a subtle depiction of class struggle, acknowledging the challenges experienced by those struggling without depicting a character as a wealthy saviour. Anora explores the details of romance across social borders while reflecting on current issues regarding economic inequality.

Anora reinvents Pretty Woman for today’s modern audience by disregarding outdated ideas of gender, power and wealth. While Pretty Woman was and always will be an iconic film it depicts a Cinderella-like fantasy. Anora offers us as viewers a more progressive outlook, showcasing love as an equal relationship rather than a means of survival. Ultimately, Anora revists Pretty Woman’s legacy but also challenges its controversial moments, making it a necessary and awaited update for today’s audience and world.