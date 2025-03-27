Alex Consani: From TikTok Star to Model of the Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At just 21, Alex Consani has emerged as one of fashion’s most exciting and distinctive new faces. Known for her signature bleached brows, platinum blonde hair and chaotic sense of humour, she has brought a refreshing energy to an industry often criticised for taking itself too seriously. In a landmark moment for both her career and the fashion world, she became the first transgender woman to win Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London. It was a powerful step forward for visibility and representation.

Consani’s journey into modelling didn’t follow the usual route. While she now walks for fashion houses like Chanel, Versace and Alexander McQueen, her rise began online. She first gained attention as a teenager through viral videos on TikTok, where she has built an audience of nearly four million followers. Her feed is a mix of behind-the-scenes fashion content and unfiltered, self-deprecating humour. This combination has earned her the nickname “the people’s princess” and helped her stand out in a highly curated industry.

Signed to IMG Models in 2019, Consani made her runway debut for Tom Ford in 2021 and quickly became a regular on the international fashion circuit. She has since walked for major designers including Jean Paul Gaultier, Thom Browne, Stella McCartney and Casablanca. In October 2024, she and Valentina Sampaio made history as the first transgender models to walk in the revamped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It was a significant moment for a brand that had previously faced criticism for its lack of inclusivity.

Her Model of the Year win was more than a personal milestone. Taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in a punk-inspired Union Flag dress by Dilara Findikoglu, she delivered a speech that was both powerful and heartfelt. She paid tribute to Black trans pioneers such as Connie Fleming and Aaron Rose Philip, thanked her parents for their support, and called on the fashion world to move beyond surface-level representation. She ended with a simple message: “Change is more than possible. It is needed.”

Although her win sparked some negativity online, the overwhelming response was one of celebration. In an industry where trans visibility remains limited, Consani’s presence feels both necessary and overdue. She is proving that success no longer requires fitting into the traditional mold. Whether starring in campaigns for Jacquemus, appearing in the pages of Vogue and Teen Vogue, or simply making her followers laugh, she is redefining what a model can be.

Alex Consani is not just walking runways. She is showing that fashion can have personality, humour and heart. Her journey so far is a reminder that the future of the industry lies in authenticity, connection and the courage to do things differently.