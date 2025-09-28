A Quiet Village, A Shocking Murder: Christie’s Most Clever (and Controversial) Mystery

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Aoife Hughes

No spoilers, I promise!

Even if you’re not into murder mystery novels, you’ve probably heard the name Agatha Christie. She’s basically the queen of classic whodunits, and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is often considered one of her most famous and most controversial works. After reading it, I can definitely see why.

This book is a part of the Hercule Poirot series, so our main detective is the moustache-twirling Belgian genius himself. What’s fun here is that Poirot has supposedly retired to a quiet village to tend to his garden and live a peaceful life. But, of course, a murderer has other plans.

The story kicks off when a wealthy man, Roger Ackroyd, is found dead under mysterious circumstances. It’s one of those small-town situations where everyone seems to know everyone else’s business, and naturally, there are plenty of secrets, rumours, and suspicious characters hanging around. Enter Poirot, who’s reluctantly pulled out of retirement to unravel the case.

One of the things I really liked about this book is the way Christie plays with expectations. It feels unexpectedly modern, despite being released in 1926, as it was written in a fairly conversational style. The narrator is someone closely tied to the investigation, which adds a kind of intimacy to the story. You feel like you’re right there alongside Poirot, gathering clues and developing your own theories.

Let me tell you, everyone is a suspect. Agatha Christie is a master at throwing suspicion around without making it feel forced. Just when you think you’ve figured it out, another character says something offhand that makes you think, “Hang on a minute…”

The pacing is great, too. It’s not a fast-paced thriller, but it never drags. Every chapter adds a new layer to the mystery, and the final reveal is one of those moments where you either gasp out loud or just sit there repeating, “No way” over and over again. It’s the kind of ending that makes you want to flip back through the pages to see what clues you missed.

Now, a quick heads-up: this book has a bit of a reputation for being controversial because of its ending. Some people think it’s absolutely brilliant. Others feel a bit… tricked. Personally, I fall into the first group. It’s a big move, and Christie pulls it off with such confidence that I couldn’t help but admire it.

If you’re new to Agatha Christie, this might not be the very first one I’d recommend (Death on the Nile is a more straightforward intro), but it’s definitely worth reading once you’re familiar with her style. And if you’re already a fan of whodunits, this one should be on your list for sure.

In the end, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is a smart, twisty, and surprisingly fresh-feeling mystery. It’s a book that not only entertains but also makes you appreciate just how much thought and precision go into a truly great mystery novel. Whether you’re reading it for fun or to see why it’s so controversial in the Agatha Christie Fandom, you won’t be disappointed.